The Rookie Season 3 Preview: Nolan's "Momster" Problems Turn Deadly

Heading into this Sunday episode of ABC's The Rookie, viewers should have their radars attuned to some major things happening this week. Why? Because the gods that keep our dumpster fires of speculation roaring have brought it to our attention that the episode description for tonight's "Sabotage" focuses on Officer West (Titus Makin Jr.) needing Sgt. Grey (Richard T. Jones) help with the escalating tensions between him and training officer Stanton (Brandon Routh), but the promos and previews focus on something different. In this case, Nolan (Nathan Fillion) helping his "momster" (Frances Fisher) with a shady business she's found herself in the middle of. What that tells us is that it looks like there's a little misdirection going on and that some major stuff is being quietly held back for some big reveals tonight. Maybe we're wrong, but it just has that "feel" to it- as we're hoping you'll see in the following preview images and promos for tonight's chapter:

Now here's a look at the promo for this week's episode, along with a sneak preview that finds Nolan's "monster" problem becoming a problem for the precinct- and especially Nolan and Sgt. Grey. Also guest-starring this episode is Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Angel Parker as Luna Grey, and Kamar De Los Reyes as Detective Sergeant Ryan Caradine.

The Rookie Season 3, Episode 4 "Sabotage": Officer Jackson West's relationship with his new training officer, Stanton, has escalated and he begins to work with Sergeant Grey to find a solution.

