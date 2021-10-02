The Rookie Season 4 E02 "Five Minutes" Preview: A Heist Tip Revealed?

In the following preview for this week's round of ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring series The Rookie, "Five Minutes" finds Nolan (Fillion) facing some big decisions on both personal and professional levels. First, Nolan and Chen's (Melissa O'Neil) one-on-one with an infamous thief could lead them to stop a heist at the Getty's big gala event. While back at home, Nolan has his sights set on asking Bailey (Jenna Dewan) on a date. All that and more in the following preview images, overview, and teaser promo for "Five Minutes":

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 2: "Five Minutes": Officer Nolan and Officer Chen's run-in with an infamous thief tips them off to a potentially big heist surrounding the Getty's big gala event. Meanwhile, Nolan works up the courage to ask Bailey out on a date. Guest-starring is Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Dylan Conrique as Tamara Colins, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, Tricia Helfer as Claire Ivey, and Aaron Leddick as Robinson. Written by Brynn Malone and directed by Lisa Demaine.

John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer yet when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.