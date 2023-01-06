The Rookie Season 5 Ep. 12: Tim & Lucy Consider Careers, Relationship

As much as fans like to live in the "episode moment" with their favorite show, we know that they also like to have some clues to what's to come. Fans of ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie are no different, which is a good thing because otherwise, our job gets a lot more complicated. So with that in mind, we have an update to our Season 5 rundown below: along with an overview & preview images for S05E11 "The Naked and The Dead," we also have a promo for the episode. And now, we also have an overview of S05E12 "Death Notice" to include. And it's a busy one filled with a deadly prisoner patient, a string of home robberies, some unexpected news… and Tim (Eric Winter) & Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) beginning to process how Chenford could impact their respective law enforcement careers.

Let's Look at The Rookie Season 5 E11 & E12 Previews!

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 11 "The Naked and The Dead": Written by Vincent Angell and directed by Robert Bella, the January 10th episode finds the search for a missing boy leading the team into the middle of a dangerous drug war between two rival gangs. Now, here's a look at the preview images from next week's episode, as well as the promo that was released on Wednesday:

And here's a look back at the promo for next week's episode of ABC's The Rookie that was released earlier this week, followed by a look at what's ahead for next week:

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 12 "Death Notice": Written by Brynn Malone and directed by Tori Garrett, the January 17th episode finds Officer John Nolan (Fillion) and Celina (Lisseth Chavez) enlisted to stand guard at a hospital after a dangerous prisoner must have surgery, and they suspect there's more to it than meets the eye. Meanwhile, Aaron (Tru Valentino) gets Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) and Harper (Mekia Cox) to help him investigate a string of home robberies, and Tim (Winter) and Lucy (O'Neil) consider how their new secret relationship will affect their work. Elsewhere, Lopez gets unexpected news.