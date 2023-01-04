The Rookie Season 5 Ep. 11 Images; A Personal Message to Chenford Fans

Okay, fans of ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie. It looks like the network isn't wasting any time sharing preview images for next week's episode, S05E11 "The Naked and The Dead." But that's not all, because Chenford fans also have two official images from this week's midseason return episode of Bradford (Eric Winter) & Chen (Melissa O'Neil) to add to their collection. And since I have the attention of some Chenford fans out there, I just wanted to say… thank you. Thank you for being a passionate yet patient fanbase that represents the best that pop culture fandom has to offer. Full disclosure? When I originally started running previews for The Rookie back in the day, I hadn't watched the show. But I did know that a lot of people did watch it, so I wanted them to have another resource for news & previews. But over time, I started covering it so much that it felt like I had been watching… and a lot of that was due to how Chenford fans discuss & dissect the show, and especially these two characters' lives. Being a devoted fan of Moonlighting, it was impossible for me not to get caught up in all of it… and then they went and brought in Niecy Nash-Betts for the spinoff?!? So… much love & appreciation for the romantics out there who help fuel this show's success… and now, onto the previews!

"Ultimately, it was important to get there in an organic way. He was her superior and her training officer for several years on the show. The 13 months of her rookie year were two and a half seasons of our show. We couldn't just jump right into it. Once we started to go down that road with Dim and Juicy and the undercover work and everything, the last thing I would want to do is rush it or to do it in a way that felt surface," series showrunner Alexi Hawley explained during a recent interview. "Audiences like romance; that's what they want more than anything. The big Chenford fans have always seen this as romance, even when it's not on the page, so to speak. But we've got to a place now where we have to keep going forward with it. There will have to be obstacles… there will have to be drama… there will have to be stuff, but never in a manipulative way. That would be really mean to the audience." Now, here's a look at the overview and preview images for next week's episode, S05E11 "The Naked and The Dead":

Season 5 Episode 11 "The Naked and The Dead" Overview

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 11 "The Naked and The Dead": Written by Vincent Angell and directed by Robert Bella, the January 10th episode finds the search for a missing boy leading the team into the middle of a dangerous drug war between two rival gangs.