The Rookie Season 7 Episode 15: "A Deadly Secret" Images Released

Check out the image gallery that was released for ABC and showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie Season 7 Episode 15: "A Deadly Secret."

Okay, ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie. We see what you're doing. Just when we thought we had their system down, the hit series goes and drops preview images for S07E15: "A Deadly Secret" way sooner than we expected. Well-played. As we mentioned when we passed along the episode trailer, a documentary crew is interviewing the squad for a "true crime" show about a missing person case connected to Nolan (Nathan Fillion) – and it's even more clear that we're in for some creepy shenanigans, based on the image gallery. In addition, make sure to check out the official overview for S07E16: "The Return" – all waiting for you below!

The Rookie Season 7 Episodes 15 & 16 Previews

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 15: "A Deadly Secret" – Documentary filmmakers interview the LAPD on a complicated missing person case connected to John (Nathan Fillion).

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 16: "The Return" – The team has mixed feelings when a familiar face returns hoping to prove himself. Meanwhile, an influencer gets his fans to come after Wesley (Shawn Ashmore), and Tim (Eric Winter) supports Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) as she prepares for the sergeant's exam.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

