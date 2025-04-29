Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Season 7 Finale Overview; S07E16: "The Return" Preview

Check out a sneak peek at ABC's The Rookie S07E16: "The Return" and the overview for the season finale, "The Good, The Bad, And The Oscars."

Since we have a little extra time tonight before the next episode of ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie hits our screens, we have two big updates to pass along before our official preview hits later today. First up, we have a sneak peek at tonight's episode, S07E16: "The Return," that includes a look at the moment Patrick Keleher's rookie, Seth, walks back into their lives. But before we get to that, we have a look at the official overview for May 13th's season finale, S07E18: "The Good, The Bad, And The Oscars" (with a lot going on).

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 18: "The Good, The Bad, And The Oscars" – John (Nathan Fillion) and Harper (Mekia Cox) work together to catch Oscar (Matthew Glave); Angela (Alyssa Diaz) investigates a bank robbery; Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) and Tim (Eric Winter) learn to adapt to her new schedule, and Miles' (Deric Augustine) first date takes an unexpected turn.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

