Posted in: ABC, Preview, TV | Tagged: ABC, hulu, season 7, The Rookie

The Rookie Season 7 Moved to Midseason; ABC Explains Decision

ABC's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O’Neil-starring The Rookie is moving to ABC's midseason for Season 7 - and here's why...

Here's hoping that Season 6 finale "S06E10: "Escape Plan" doesn't end on too big of a cliffhanger because it's going to be a longer wait than expected for the seventh season of ABC & series creator Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie. The network released its fall schedule – with the series moving to midseason (along with Will Trent and the final season of The Conners).

"At the top of January, we have 'New Year's Rockin' Eve,' which is one of the big live events of the broadcast season and provides tremendous promotional opportunity, so we're going to use that for 'The Rookie' and 'Will Trent,' both shows which continue to grow and are true darlings of both ABC and the audience. We have a lot of college sports and holiday programs on during December, so that adds to the megaphone that we can use to to shout out about 'Will Trent' and 'The Rookie' being back on. And additionally, and as importantly, having them come on in January will allow them to have uninterrupted runs where they can continue to gather momentum with a huge swatch of original episodes," shared Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group – explaining how the move could benefit the series and how the network would go the synergy route to promote the show's Season 7 return.

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 9: "The Squeeze" – Officer Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Celina (Lisseth Chavez) take on a special case; meanwhile, Monica (Bridget Regan) enlists help to identify her attackers. Elsewhere, Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) and Harper (Mekia Cox) discover a connection to the trail of crimes.

The Rookie Season 6 Episode 10 "Escape Plan": SEASON FINALE – Sgt. Grey (Richard T. Jones) helps the team prepare for their biggest mission yet. Meanwhile, Aaron (Tru Valentino), Lopez (Alyssa Diaz), Celina (Lisseth Chavez), Tim (Eric Winter), and Smitty (Brent Huff) discover a surprising connection in their case.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!