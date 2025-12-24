Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Season 8 Teaser: The Action Hits a Little Too Close to Home

Danger hits seriously close to home in a new official teaser for ABC and Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie Season 8.

In less than two weeks, ABC and Alexi Hawley's Melissa O'Neil, Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, Lisseth Chavez, Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, and Richard T. Jones-starring The Rookie will be back on our screens for an eighth season. Up until now, much of the hype surrounding S08E01: "Czech Mate" has focused on how the show is going global for its season return. However, a new teaser from earlier today is making it clear that the team is facing some very real dangers close to home as well.

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 1: "Czech Mate" Preview

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 1: "Czech Mate" – The LAPD, FBI, and Interpol work with Monica Stevens in Prague to target high-value terrorists operating within and outside the United States.

In addition, we've included a look at the Season 8 cast portraits that were released heading into the fall:

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

