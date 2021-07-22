The Sandman: Act II: Regé-Jean Page, Kevin Smith, David Tennant & More

Fans of The Sandman will have "Act II" of Neil Gaiman, and Dirk Maggs' audio drama adaptation to look forward to this fall, with Audible announcing on Thursday morning that The Sandman: Act II will premiere on September 22, 2021- the second of the company's three-season order. Behind the scenes, Maggs will be back to adapt and direct, with Gaiman returning to narrate and serve as creative director & co-executive producer; and BAFTA-winning composer James Hannigan returning for the score. The second season is set to adapt "Volume Four: Season of Mists" and "Volume Five: A Game of You," as well as the "Distant Mirrors" quartet and the "Convergence' trio from "Volume Six: Fables & Reflections."

In front of the camera, James McAvoy returns in the title role of Dream (aka Morpheus), with Kat Dennings (Death), Michael Sheen (Lucifer) and Andy Serkis (Matthew the Raven) also reprising their roles from "Act I." In addition, Jeffrey Wright (Destiny), Regé-Jean Page (Orpheus), Brian Cox (Augustus), Emma Corrin (Thessaly), John Lithgow (Emperor Joshua Norton), David Tennant (Loki), Bill Nighy (Odin), Kristen Schaal (Delirium), Kevin Smith (Merv Pumpkinhead), Bebe Neuwirth (Bast), Miriam Margolyes (Despair), Joanna Lumley (Lady Johanna Constantine), Niamh Walsh (Nuala), and Arthur Darvill (William Shakespeare). Here's a look at McAvoy's Instagram posts addressing the new season:

Audible is making the first installment of The Sandman available for free starting today to download or stream from Audible, and running through October 22. All episodes will be available on Alexa-enabled devices August 3-31 (by saying "Alexa, read 'The Sandman'"), while Amazon Music will provide free access to the first three episodes of the first installment from July 22 through October 22.

