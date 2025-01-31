Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: neil gaiman, sandman, The Sandman

The Sandman: Netflix Ending Neil Gaiman Series Adapt with Season 2

Netflix is bringing Allan Heinberg and David S. Goyer's live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman to an end after two seasons.

With the second season set to hit later this year, Netflix is bringing to an end Allan Heinberg and David S. Goyer's live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman, starring Tom Sturridge (Dream) and Kirby. "'The Sandman' series has always been focused exclusively on Dream's story, and back in 2022 when we looked at the remaining Dream material from the comics, we knew we only had enough story for one more season," Heinberg shared in a statement first to Variety earlier today. "We are extremely grateful to Netflix for bringing the team all back together and giving us the time and resources to make a faithful adaptation in a way that we hope will surprise and delight the comics' loyal readers as well as fans of our show." In recent months, Tortoise Media, NY Magazine, and Vulture have reported allegations of abuse by a number of women against Gaiman. Gaiman has denied anything non-consensual. Netflix did not respond to a request for comment from Variety on the accusations against Gaiman.

Also returning for the second season of The Sandman are Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Stephen Fry, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Vanesu Samunyai, and Razane Jammal. Joining them this season are Freddie Fox as Loki, Clive Russell as Odin, Laurence O'Fuarain as Thor, Ann Skelly as Nuala, Douglas Booth as Cluracan, Jack Gleeson as Puck, Indya Moore as Wanda, Steve Coogan as the voice of Barnabas, Adrian Lester as Destiny, Esmé Creed-Miles as Delirium, and Barry Sloane as The Prodigal – joining The Endless cast that includes the returning Kirby as Death, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, and Donna Preston as Despair.

"Each of these characters is as powerful as Dream — nearly as clever — and far more ruthless," shared Heinberg. "Together, they will ensnare Dream in a web of palace intrigue, glamour, demon battles, and spider sex. None of which Dream is prepared for; all of which transform him into a far more dangerous Dream of the Endless." Developed and executive produced by Gaiman, Heinberg, and Goyer, the original 11 episodes of The Sandman debuted on Netflix in 2022.

