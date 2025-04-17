Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: The Sandman

The Sandman Returns In July; Final Season Split Into 2 Volumes

The final season of Allan Heinberg and David S. Goyer's adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman arrives in July in two volumes.

Fans of Allan Heinberg and David S. Goyer's Tom Sturridge (Dream) and Kirby (Death)-starring live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman can stop wondering when the second and final season will hit their screens. Along with a new set of preview images, Netflix dropped a date announcement teaser that the six-episode Volume 1 will arrive on July 3rd, with the five-episode Volume 2 arriving on July 24th. After a fateful reunion with his family, Dream of the Endless must face one impossible decision after another as he attempts to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds. To make amends, Dream must confront longtime friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals. But the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything.

Also returning for the second season of The Sandman are Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Stephen Fry, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Vanesu Samunyai, and Razane Jammal. Joining them this season are Freddie Fox as Loki, Clive Russell as Odin, Laurence O'Fuarain as Thor, Ann Skelly as Nuala, Douglas Booth as Cluracan, Jack Gleeson as Puck, Indya Moore as Wanda, Steve Coogan as the voice of Barnabas, Adrian Lester as Destiny, Esmé Creed-Miles as Delirium, and Barry Sloane as The Prodigal – joining The Endless cast that includes the returning Kirby as Death, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, and Donna Preston as Despair.

"'The Sandman' series has always been focused exclusively on Dream's story, and back in 2022 when we looked at the remaining Dream material from the comics, we knew we only had enough story for one more season," Heinberg shared when news of the series ending was first announced. "We are extremely grateful to Netflix for bringing the team all back together and giving us the time and resources to make a faithful adaptation in a way that we hope will surprise and delight the comics' loyal readers as well as fans of our show." In terms of what the "family reunion" will bring? "Each of these characters is as powerful as Dream — nearly as clever — and far more ruthless," shared Heinberg. "Together, they will ensnare Dream in a web of palace intrigue, glamour, demon battles, and spider sex. None of which Dream is prepared for; all of which transform him into a far more dangerous Dream of the Endless."

Developed and executive produced by Gaiman, Heinberg, and Goyer, the original 11 episodes of The Sandman debuted on Netflix in 2022. In recent months, Tortoise Media, NY Magazine, and Vulture have reported allegations of abuse by a number of women against Gaiman. Gaiman has denied anything non-consensual.

