The Santa Clauses: Casey Wilson No Fan of "F***ing Rude" Tim Allen

The Santa Clauses' Casey Wilson says working with Tim Allen "was the truly single worst experience I’ve ever had with a co-star ever."

While viewers might be knee-deep in nutmeg & sugar plumps over Tim Allen's return as Scott Calvin for Disney+'s sequel series The Santa Clauses, it sounds like series premiere guest star Casey Wilson (Saturday Night Live, Black Monday) has a whole lot of coal that she would love to dump in Allen's stocking. Discussing her time filming S01E01: "Chapter One: Good to Ho" (directed by Jason Winer and written by Jack Burditt) – where she portrayed Sara from 1994's The Santa Clause, all grown up – Wilson didn't leave a whole lot to the imagination when she described what it was like working with Allen. "Tim Allen was such a bitch. It was the truly single worst experience I've ever had with a co-star ever," Wilson revealed during the Bitch Sesh podcast, explaining that she held the story out of respect for a producer on the show who's "a great friend" and because of the love that her kids have for the film franchise.

To back up her assertion, Wilson shared an exchange she says went down during filming. "So I'm in a scene. It's just me and Tim Allen, and I'm supposed to throw things at him. I think he's a burglar. So he's coming down the chimney, obviously as Santa, and I am woken up thinking there's an intruder, basically like a home invasion scene. So I'm throwing things at him," Wilson explained. "[He] goes over to the producer who is standing four feet from me and goes, and I hear him, he goes, 'You gotta tell her to stop stepping on my lines.' The producer turns to me with horror on his face and has to walk one foot to me, and he goes, 'Um, Tim would ask that you stop stepping on his lines.'"

Noting that folks on the set were "walking on eggshells" around Allen, Wilson added that "when he [Allen] was done, he was so fucking rude. Never made eye contact, never said anything. It was so uncomfortable." And again, Wilson shared an anecdote of an alleged incident involving Allen. "It's the end, and Tim Allen goes, 'Leaving!' takes his Santa cape, picks it up and drops it on the floor, and walks out. And they hustle in his stand-in; lovely man, who was much nicer to act against. People are scurrying to pick up his velvet Santa coat. He's a bitch. And this is the best… I will not say who said this. This was someone that I do not know, perhaps in the crew. [He or she] breezes past me and just goes, 'You're seeing him on a good day.'"

