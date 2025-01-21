Posted in: Disney+, Fox, Hulu, TV | Tagged: bobs burgers, family guy, the simpsons

The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob's Burgers: FOX's Midseason Changes

On Feb. 16th, The Simpsons takes a break and Family Guy takes its timeslot. Meanwhile, Bob’s Burgers won't be back until later in the season.

In terms of foundational animated series, you can't find a more impressive trio than The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers. Setting aside the fact that collectively, they take up an obscene amount of basic cable space (we're still not thrilled that Family Guy replaced FXX's Friday night It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia mini-marathons), each show's success only seems to be growing. The past year has also seen Family Guy and The Simpsons dip their animated toes into streaming, with exclusives on Hulu and Disney+, respectively). Yet, all three animated series are nearing the end of their two-season orders – with FOX not yet giving a green light. As we continue to be very fascinated by how all of this could play out, FOX is giving us an update on some big changes to its Sunday night animation block beginning February 16th. Here's a look at how the programming lineup will look in February and March.

February 16th: FOX's The Simpsons will begin a six-week break, with Family Guy Season 23 kicking off its run. Fascinating fact: this date will mark the first time in 30+ years that The Simpsons didn't lead the Sunday night animation block. In addition, the second season of Jon Hamm-starring Grimsburg will kick off at 8:30 p.m., The Great North kicks off Season 5 at 9 p.m., and Krapopolis stays at its same time, 9:30 p.m.

March 30th: FOX's The Simpsons returns, taking pack the 8 p.m. spot, with Family Guy shifting to 8:30 p.m. The Great North will remain at 9 p.m., with Krapopolis staying at 9:30 p.m.

What About "Bob's Burgers"? You might have noticed that Bob's Burgers was missing in action. According to FOX, the lineup changes are keeping the animated series out of the lineup for now, but "it will return to the lineup later in the season."

