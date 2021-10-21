The Sopranos: HBO Max & David Chase Discussing Prequel Series

So it sounds like HBO Max is making The Sopranos creator David Chase an offer it's hoping he doesn't refuse. Ann Sarnoff, CEO, Studios and Networks, WarnerMedia, confirmed that they are discussing with Chase a follow-up to his recent prequel film The Many Saints of Newark. "We're talking to David about a new series, Sopranos related, on HBO Max," Sarnoff revealed to Deadline Hollywood.

Chase has been open about returning to the show's universe, emphasizing that the next project would be set after The Many Saints of Newark (so look at the mid-70s to early-90s). Oh, and one more thing would be a must for Chase. "There's only one way that I would do it, and that was if Terry [Winter] and I could write the script together. That I would do," he explained earlier in the year while promoting the film. Chase recently signed a five-year, first-look deal with WarnerMedia that covers film and television across HBO, HBO Max, and Warner Bros. Pictures Group.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK – Official Trailer 2 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d9Em4ckh878)

Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark's history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family's hold over the increasingly race-torn city. Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolizes, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities—and whose influence over his nephew will help make the impressionable teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we'll later come to know: Tony Soprano.

The Many Saints of Newark stars Alessandro Nivola (Disobedience, American Hustle), Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. (Broadway's Hamilton, Murder on the Orient Express), Jon Bernthal (Baby Driver, The Wolf of Wall Street), Corey Stoll (First Man, Ant-Man), Michael Gandolfini (TV's The Deuce), Billy Magnussen (Game Night, The Big Short), Michela De Rossi (Boys Cry, TV's The Rats), John Magaro (The Finest Hours, Not Fade Away), with Emmy winner Ray Liotta (TV's Shades of Blue, Goodfellas) and Oscar nominee Vera Farmiga (Up in the Air, The Conjuring films).