The Surrealtor: Wynonna Earp Star Tim Rozon, 5 More Join SYFY Series

Wynonna Earp stars Tim Rozon and Savannah Basley will be going from Purgatory to real estate Hell when they join Sarah Levy (Schitt's Creek), Adam Korson (Seed), Maurice Dean Wint (The Kid Detective), and Tennille Read (Workin' Moms) on the upcoming 10-episode SYFY series The Surrealtor. Developed by showrunner George Olson and Blue Ice Pictures, and executive produced by Olson, Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Armand Leo, and Danishka Esterhazy, the series follows realtor Nick Roman and an elite team of specialists that handle the cases no one else can: haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Researching, investigating, and "fixing" the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure (and closings) even as they struggle with demons of their own. Production on the series will get underway next month, with September 15 the target date to begin in Newfoundland, Canada.

A look at the cast of The Surrealtor begins with Rozon's Nick Roman, the owner of The Roman Agency, the eponymous real estate firm specializing in "metaphysically engaged" properties. He has gained a whispered reputation as someone who could sell the haunted houses that nobody else could. Levy plays Susan Ireland, an enormously successful realtor. She is a realist who doesn't believe in ghosts or hauntings. Korson plays Father Phil Orley, a research specialist at The Roman Agency who decided to combine his keen research abilities with his understanding of spiritual matters.

Wint plays August Ripley, a technology specialist working at The Roman Agency who creates devices that can detect, evaluate, and sometimes dispatch a home's ethereal occupants. Basley plays Zooey L'Enfant, the office manager at The Roman Agency. Read's Megan Donovan is a medical student who just inherited a house from her grandfather. As serious doubts creep in about her current relationship and the stress of medical school increases, she is looking to sell this new home.