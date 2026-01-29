Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: the traitors

The Traitors Season 4 Ep. 7 Preview: It's Time for "The Black Banquet"

Things are about to get messy during this week's episode of Peacock's The Traitors Season 4. Here's our S04E07: "The Black Banquet" preview.

Article Summary The Traitors Season 4 Episode 7 promises chaos with the dramatic "Black Banquet" and shifting alliances.

Alan Cumming hosts as trust among Traitors wavers and a new power emerges during a brutal mission to Fyrish Monument.

Fans can expect banishments, betrayal, and tough decisions with anyone at risk after Ron Funches' departure.

Exclusive insight from Bob the Drag Queen and Boston Rob breaks down last week's shocking round in the latest edition of the official podcast.

It looks like we were a week off. During our preview of last week's episode of Peacock's Emmy Award-winning competition reality series The Traitors, we noted how the overview was giving us serious "Game of Thrones/Red Wedding" vibes. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle nestled deep in the Scottish Highlands, this week's round brings a bloody banquet, Traitor mistrust, a mission to Fyrish Monument, a shift in power, and alliances being tested. With Faithful Ron Funches banished last week, it seems like anyone could be on the chopping block at this point.

With the next round set to hit the streaming service at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET tonight, here's a look at what you need to know about S04E07: "The Black Banquet" (episode overview and an extensive image gallery overflowing with some interesting moments). In addition, Bob the Drag Queen and Boston Rob offer their thoughts on last week's round in the latest episode of The Traitors Official Podcast, and more!

The Traitors Season 4 Episode 7: "The Black Banquet" Preview

What's "The Traitors" All About? Peacock's The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Here's how it goes down:

The entertainment industry's most competitive reality stars and famous faces take part in the ultimate murder mystery game, as contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000.

Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves.

Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game.

If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

Who Can We Expect During "The Traitors" Season 4? Hosted by the impossibly stylish and devastatingly witty Cumming, the contestants for the fourth season include:

Candiace Dillard Bassett (The Real Housewives of Potomac)

(The Real Housewives of Potomac) Caroline Stanbury (The Real Housewives of Dubai)

(The Real Housewives of Dubai) Colton Underwood (The Bachelor)

(The Bachelor) Donna Kelce ("Mama" Kelce)

("Mama" Kelce) Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)

(The Real Housewives of New York City) Eric Nam (Singer-Songwriter)

(Singer-Songwriter) Ian Terry (Big Brother)

(Big Brother) Johnny Weir (Olympic Figure Skater)

(Olympic Figure Skater) Kristen Kish (Host, Top Chef)

(Host, Top Chef) Rob Cesternino (Survivor)

(Survivor) Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

(The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) Mark Ballas (Dancing with the Stars)

(Dancing with the Stars) Maura Higgins (Love Island USA Aftersun)

(Love Island USA Aftersun) Michael Rapaport (Actor)

(Actor) Monét X Change (RuPaul's Drag Race)

(RuPaul's Drag Race) Natalie Anderson (Survivor)

(Survivor) Porsha Williams (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

(The Real Housewives of Atlanta) Rob Rausch (Love Island USA)

(Love Island USA) Ron Funches (Comedian)

(Comedian) Stephen Colletti (One Tree Hill)

(One Tree Hill) Tara Lipinski (Olympic Figure Skater)

(Olympic Figure Skater) Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother)

(Big Brother) Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho (Survivor)

The Traitors Season 4 Episode 7: "The Black Banquet" – A bloody banquet shakes the whole castle; Traitor trust teeters; the mission means a trek to the epic Fyrish Monument, where one player wins a great power; alliances are tested at the roundtable. Here's a special themed message from Cumming ahead of tonight's episode.

Produced by Studio Lambert, part of All3 Media, Peacock's The Traitors Season 4 is executive-produced by Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess, Darrell Olsen, and Alan Cumming. The format for the series was devised initially by IDTV and RTL.

