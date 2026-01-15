Posted in: Current News, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the traitors

The Traitors Season 4: Here's Your S04E04 & S04E05 Viewing Guide!

Peacock's Emmy Award-winning, Alan Cumming-hosting competition reality series The Traitors is back tonight with two more rounds. Here's a rundown of what you need to know about S04E04: "Cut the Head off the Snake" and S04E05: "If You're Gonna Come for Me, I'll Finish You."

Welcome back to our preview/viewing guide for the fourth season of Peacock's Emmy Award-winning competition reality series The Traitors. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle nestled deep in the Scottish Highlands, the global phenomenon kicked off last week with a trio of episodes that did not disappoint. By the time the credits rolled, Faithfuls Ian Terry and Rob Cesternino were "murdered," while Faithful Porsha Williams and Donna Kelce were "banished" (with Kelce revealed to be the Secret Traitor). But based on how things left off with the remaining contestants, the twist and turns are only just beginning.

With the next two rounds set to hit the streaming service at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET, here's a look at what you need to know about S04E04: "Cut the Head off the Snake" and S04E05: "If You're Gonna Come for Me, I'll Finish You" (with things getting "fiery" in a whole lot of ways). In addition, we have a look at the latest episode of the reality competition series' podcast, and we check in with Cumming to see what he's had to share this past week about what's to come.

What's "The Traitors" All About? Peacock's The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Here's how it goes down:

The entertainment industry's most competitive reality stars and famous faces take part in the ultimate murder mystery game, as contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000.

Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves.

Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game.

If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

Who Can We Expect During "The Traitors" Season 4? Hosted by the impossibly stylish and devastatingly witty Cumming, the contestants for the fourth season include:

Candiace Dillard Bassett (The Real Housewives of Potomac)

(The Real Housewives of Potomac) Caroline Stanbury (The Real Housewives of Dubai)

(The Real Housewives of Dubai) Colton Underwood (The Bachelor)

(The Bachelor) Donna Kelce ("Mama" Kelce)

("Mama" Kelce) Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)

(The Real Housewives of New York City) Eric Nam (Singer-Songwriter)

(Singer-Songwriter) Ian Terry (Big Brother)

(Big Brother) Johnny Weir (Olympic Figure Skater)

(Olympic Figure Skater) Kristen Kish (Host, Top Chef)

(Host, Top Chef) Rob Cesternino (Survivor)

(Survivor) Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills)

(The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) Mark Ballas (Dancing with the Stars)

(Dancing with the Stars) Maura Higgins (Love Island USA Aftersun)

(Love Island USA Aftersun) Michael Rapaport (Actor)

(Actor) Monét X Change (RuPaul's Drag Race)

(RuPaul's Drag Race) Natalie Anderson (Survivor)

(Survivor) Porsha Williams (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

(The Real Housewives of Atlanta) Rob Rausch (Love Island USA)

(Love Island USA) Ron Funches (Comedian)

(Comedian) Stephen Colletti (One Tree Hill)

(One Tree Hill) Tara Lipinski (Olympic Figure Skater)

(Olympic Figure Skater) Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother)

(Big Brother) Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho (Survivor)

The Traitors Season 4 Episode 4: "Cut the Head off the Snake" – A fiery mission results in several players up for murder; one player has some damning evidence, while another reveals their suspicions to the wrong person; there's a big swing at the round table and the Traitors feel the weight of their decisions.

The Traitors Season 4 Episode 5: "If You're Gonna Come for Me, I'll Finish You" – The day's mission offers the chance to stop a murder, but only if the Faithful stick together; after an explosive roundtable, one Traitor is under heat from an influential player.

Produced by Studio Lambert, part of All3 Media, Peacock's The Traitors Season 4 is executive-produced by Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess, Darrell Olsen, and Alan Cumming. The format for the series was devised initially by IDTV and RTL.

