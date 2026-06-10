Posted in: Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: earbuds, Noble Audio

Noble Audio Launches New Osprey Wireless Earbuds

Noble Audio has a new pair of wireless earbuds on the market as they have revealed their most advanced design in the Osprey

Article Summary Noble Audio Osprey wireless earbuds launch at $200, bringing the brand’s most advanced true wireless design to market.

A hybrid 10mm dynamic driver and custom balanced armature deliver refined bass, clear mids, and extended highs.

Noble Audio Osprey supports LDAC, Bluetooth 6, multipoint, ANC, and Hearing Through for versatile daily listening.

Battery life reaches 7 hours with ANC off, plus fast charging and a durable aluminum case for all-day portability.

Noble Audio has launched one of its most advanced wireless earbud designs, as you can now get your hands on the Osprey line. This pair was created to give true wireless range with the ability to pick up a signal from greater distances than before without loss of quality, while still offering great sound and their own refined experience. We have more details below on the pair as it's currently on sale for $200 through their website.

Noble Audio Offers Greater Range and Audio With The Osprey Wireless Earbuds

Osprey has been created to deliver a cohesive, immersive, and highly engaging listening experience rooted firmly in Noble Audio's core tuning philosophy. It embodies the balance, musicality, and refinement that define the Noble true wireless range. At its heart is a hybrid dual-driver configuration, pairing a 10mm dynamic driver with a custom balanced armature. This carefully considered design provides confident, controlled bass, a natural and expressive midrange, and clean, extended highs with excellent separation. With support for high-quality wireless codecs, including LDAC, Osprey ensures that detail and resolution are preserved across compatible devices. The result is a balanced and captivating sound signature that encourages extended listening, whether commuting, working, or relaxing at home.

True to Noble Audio's design heritage, Osprey features a striking faceplate finish that immediately sets it apart. The marbled aesthetic reflects Noble Audio's long-standing commitment to craftsmanship and individuality, a design language that has become synonymous with the brand. The compact aluminum charging case has been thoughtfully engineered for portability and durability, offering a premium in-hand feel while remaining practical for everyday use. An ergonomic housing ensures a secure, comfortable fit, enhancing passive isolation and enabling the hybrid tuning to perform consistently. Multiple eartip options are included to support optimal seal and long-term comfort.

Built around the Airoha 1571 chipset and supporting Bluetooth 6, Osprey delivers stable connectivity and responsive performance. Multipoint connectivity and TrueWireless Mirroring allow seamless switching between devices, whether moving between music, calls, or video. Active Noise Cancellation and Hearing Through mode provide flexibility for different environments, while integrated cVc noise reduction technology supports clear voice capture. Battery life has been optimized for dependable daily use, offering up to 7 hours of playback with ANC off and 5 hours with ANC enabled. The 500mAh charging case extends total listening time, while a 10-minute quick charge provides approximately 2 hours of playback when needed.

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