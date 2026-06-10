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Hasbro Reveals New Marvel Legends Wolverinepool (Concept) Figure

Clear off more shelf space — a brand-new wave of Marvel Legends figures is on the way, including Wolverinepool.

Article Summary Hasbro unveils the Marvel Legends Wolverinepool Concept Art figure, inspired by an unused Deadpool & Wolverine design.

This 6-inch Marvel Legends release mixes Wolverine’s costume style with Deadpool’s red color scheme for a standout look.

The Marvel Legends Wolverinepool figure features premium articulation and alternate clawed hands for dynamic display options.

Pre-orders open July 9 for $27.99 on Hasbro Pulse, with the Marvel Legends Wolverinepool set for Fall 2026 release.

Hasbro is diving into the world of concept art with the reveal of several new Marvel Legends figures inspired by Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine. Among the upcoming releases is a character that never made it to the big screen but is finally getting the spotlight in collectible form. Meet Wolverinepool, a unique fusion of Wolverine and Deadpool that combines Logan's iconic costume with Deadpool's signature red colors. While collectors have already seen this concept brought to life in 1/6-scale by Hot Toys, Hasbro is now bringing the character to its popular 1/12-scale Marvel Legends line.

The figure faithfully recreates the concept artwork with a detailed sculpt and includes interchangeable clawed hands for additional display options. As one of the more unusual additions to the Deadpool Corps, Wolverinepool is sure to stand out in any Marvel collection. The Marvel Legends Wolverinepool Concept Art figure will go up for pre-order on July 9 through Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers for $27.99. The figure is expected to arrive in Fall 2026 alongside several other Deadpool & Wolverine-inspired releases

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES WOLVERINEPOOL (CONCEPT ART)

"(HASBRO | Ages 14 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99| Pre-order July 9 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2026). Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with this Hasbro Marvel Legends Wolverinepool (Concept Art) action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like character design concept art developed for Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine."

"The Wolverinepool figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 2 accessories: 2 alternate hands to display with or without claws. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine movie-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

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