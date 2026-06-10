Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: captain america, Rolling Stones, thor, wolverine

The Rolling Stones X Marvel Comics For Foreign Tongues Vinyl

The Rolling Stones X Marvel Comics crossover for the Foreign Tongues vinyl album release next month

Article Summary The Rolling Stones’ new album Foreign Tongues gets a Marvel Comics crossover with limited-edition vinyl and comic bundles.

Five $70 editions pair Foreign Tongues with Captain America, Thor, Spider-Man, Hulk, or Wolverine collectibles.

Each Rolling Stones x Marvel package includes a What If...? comic bringing the band’s iconic tongue logo into Marvel.

Foreign Tongues arrives next month, with Marvel vinyl editions available now via Complex before The Rolling Stones site.

Foreign Tongues is the upcoming twenty-fifth studio album by the Rolling Stones, out in a month's time. On 2 May 2026, the album's front cover was unveiled, a painting by American painter Nathaniel Mary Quinn titled "Trinity" showing Wood, Richards, and Jagger's "faces seem[ing] to merge into one". Not everyone liked it. Well, for those who didn't, you now have another option… Marvel Comics.

For $70 apiece, you can order Foreign Tongues Limited Edition Marvel Vinyl + Comic Book editions with five varieties, Captain America, Thor, Spider-Man, Hulk and Wolverine. And they come with a What If… comic book for each character "that brings the Stones' iconic tongue into the Marvel world, and an exclusive comic book created for the collaboration, this limited-edition collectible vinyl pairs a Marvel icon with the Rolling Stones' new album."

The album Foreign Tongues is described as "the incredibly vibrant 14-track new album from the Rolling Stones, follows less than three years after the band's universally acclaimed, Grammy Award-winning album Hackney Diamonds, which topped charts worldwide and achieved multi-platinum success. Produced by Andrew Watt and recorded at Metropolis Studios in West London, the album captures the band pushing confidently into new sonic territory while staying rooted in the unmistakable sound that has defined generations of rock music."

So we have Wolvcerine slashing in front of the Rolling Stones' lips, Spider-Man spinning the lips out of webs, Thor spinning the lips out of electricity, Captain America busting through a wall of Rolling Stones logos…

…and The Hulk in Steranko style holding up the Rolling Stones bus on the banks of the Thames with Westminster Bridge and the Houses Of Parliament right there

Copies can be ordered from Complex now, before dropping on The Rolling Stones website in two days' time.

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