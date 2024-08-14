Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, season 4, The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy Shares Heartbreaking Final Gabriel Bá Cover

Netflix's The Umbrella Academy social media accounts shared a look at Gabriel Bá's heartbreaking final tribute cover for the series.

And with that, the final chapter closes on Netflix's series adaptation of Gerard Way & Gabriel Bá's The Umbrella Academy. If we're being completely honest, we're still too much in our feels to offer some objective thoughts on what went down – but it felt like saying goodbye to a member of our pop culture family who we didn't realize we weren't ready to say goodbye to until it was too late. Without diving into spoilers, we will say that Bá didn't exactly help matters with the following cover he designed in honor of the final season. A truly amazing piece that hits harder the more you reflect on the final episodes:

And here's a look at the original post from earlier today – followed by a look back at the final run:

Along with hearing what Showrunner Steve Blackman and stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore have to share about the experience of working on the series, we also get to see what the final days of filming were like and taken inside the final season's table read in the following featurette – followed by a recap of the series so far, courtesy of the Hargreeves:

The key cast for the final season of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy includes Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore. In addition, we can look forward to seeing Megan Mullally (Will & Grace), Nick Offerman (The Last of Us), and David Cross (Mr. Show) during the closing chapters – which include "The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want," "Jean and Gene," "The Squid and The Girl," "The Cleanse," "Six Years, Five Months, and Two Days," and "End of the Beginning."

The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal — with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they're living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time — and risk upsetting the shaky peace they've all endured so much to secure — to finally set things right.

Produced by UCP and created for television by showrunner Steve Blackman, Netflix's The Umbrella Academy is based on the Dark Horse comic book series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá (both of whom serve as co-executive producers on the series). In addition, Blackman, Jennifer Cecil, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Scott Stuber, Beau Bauman, Pascal Verschooris, Jesse McKeown, Abbey Morris, and Jeremy Webb serve as executive producers.

