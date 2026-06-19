Posted in: Blokees, Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, transformers

Blokees Unveils Transformers Shining Version 05 Eternal Rivalry Series

Blokees brings upgraded glowing effects to Transformers with the new Shining Version 05: Eternal Rivalry blind-box figures.

Article Summary Blokees Transformers Shining Version 05 Eternal Rivalry adds six blind-box figures with 24 points of articulation.

New glow upgrades light up the eyes and chest on Optimus Prime, Megatron, Hot Rod, Kup, Perceptor, and Quintesson.

Each Transformers figure includes 25 to 53 pieces, tool-free assembly, and character-specific weapons and accessories.

Collectors can chase a 1-in-36 translucent Optimus Prime, while pre-orders start at $12.99 ahead of June 20 shipping.

Blokees is back with a brand-new addition to its ongoing Transformers Shining Version blind-box series. Shining Version 05: Eternal Rivalry has arrived, bringing six new Autobots and Decepticons to the line. Each figure stands approximately 4.25" tall and features around 24 points of articulation, combining compact scale with impressive poseability. This latest wave introduces upgraded glow features that allow the eyes and chest sections of each robot to illuminate, adding an extra layer of display appeal. The lineup includes Optimus Prime, Hot Rod, Perceptor, Megatron, Kup, and a Quintesson, giving collectors a mix of heroes, villains, and fan-favorite characters from across Transformers history.

Collectors will also have a chance to pull a special chase figure, with a 1-in-36 chance of finding a fully translucent Optimus Prime featuring a unique metallic finish. This premium variant includes several bonus accessories, including an Ion Blaster, interchangeable chest armor, and the legendary Matrix of Leadership. Each figure contains between 25 and 53 pieces and includes character-specific accessories to help recreate iconic moments from the franchise. Pre-orders are already live through the Blokees store, with single blind boxes priced at $12.99 and full cases available for $77.90. The wave is currently scheduled to begin shipping on June 20.

Blokees Transformers Shining Version 05 Eternal Rivalry

"Ignite the battlefield with Shining Version 05 Eternal Rivalry, featuring 6 legendary characters each engineered with 24 movable joints for ultimate articulation. Each model features an upgraded glowing module that synchronizes eye and chest illumination through an enlarged window and neck light-guide."

"Fully armed with character-exclusive weaponry, each model kit consists of 25–53 pieces for a premium, tool-free assembly experience. You may uncover the rare Special Edition Optimus Prime (Chase Version) inside your surprise box, bringing a special highlight to your collection."

Officially Licensed Product

Upgraded Glowing Effects

Full-Body Articulation

Optimus Prime Chase (1/36)

Character-Exclusive Weaponry

Tool-Free Assembly

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