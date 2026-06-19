Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown Preview: Cody vs. Gunther With Sami Zayn As Referee

Comrades! Tonight's WWE SmackDown brings Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther with Sami Zayn as special referee, plus King and Queen of the Ring semifinals! Join your El Presidente!

Article Summary Comrades, WWE SmackDown brings Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther in a title rematch, with Sami Zayn wielding referee power.

Queen of the Ring semifinals erupt as Charlotte Flair battles Liv Morgan for the right to face IYO SKY next.

King of the Ring glory is seized on WWE SmackDown when Jey Uso fights Je'Von Evans for a shot at Oba Femi.

Tag team gold and U.S. title dreams are redistributed as Priest and R-Truth defend, and Hayes meets Ricky Saints.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, El Presidente, reporting to you live from my solid gold wrestling viewing throne aboard my luxury yacht currently anchored off the coast of Monte Carlo, where I am preparing for what promises to be an absolutely spectacular episode of WWE SmackDown tonight! My beloved capybara Esteban is already wearing his tiny referee shirt in anticipation, and he has excellent taste, let me tell you.

Tonight's WWE SmackDown is packed with more drama than the time I had to mediate a dispute between Kim Jong-un and Steven Seagal over who had the better ponytail at my birthday fiesta. But enough about my fabulous social life – let us dive into the revolutionary action awaiting us!

Cody Rhodes Defends Against Gunther with Sami Zayn as Special Referee

Cody Rhodes is set to battle Gunther in a commercial-free Undisputed WWE Championship rematch. The highly-decorated Gunther presents a massive challenge to The American Nightmare, and when given the opportunity to pick a special stipulation, The Ring General seemingly tipped the odds in his favor by naming Sami Zayn as the guest referee. The self-professed "Last Good Guy" has had major issues with Rhodes. Most recently, Sami and Cody traded slaps in an extremely heated war of words on SmackDown. What will happen in the turbulent title matchup? Find out Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on SmackDown on USA.

Ah, comrades, this is what I call a proper redistribution of power! Cody Rhodes defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against Gunther with Sami Zayn as the referee? This is more complicated than the time I tried to explain to Fidel Castro why I kept beating him at Mario Kart – he insisted it was CIA interference with the controllers!

The brilliant tactical mind of The Ring General naming Zayn as referee is pure genius, comrades. It reminds me of when I appointed my cousin as the judge for my trial after that unfortunate incident with the national treasury and the solid gold statue of Esteban. Very strategic! But here is the thing – Sami claims to be the "Last Good Guy," and if there is one thing I have learned from my various battles with the CIA, it's that self-proclaimed good guys can be very unpredictable. Will Zayn call it down the middle, or will his issues with Rhodes boil over? And without commercial breaks, there will be nowhere to hide! This match will be more intense than my weekly chess games with Vladimir Putin, where we bet small countries on the outcome.

Charlotte Flair vs. Liv Morgan in Queen of the Ring Tournament Semifinals

Charlotte Flair is set to take on Women's World Champion Liv Morgan in the Queen of the Ring Tournament Semifinals. The winner will clash with IYO SKY in the final at WWE Night of Champions for the crown and the opportunity to challenge a World Champion at SummerSlam. On Raw, Flair made Roxanne Perez tap out to the Figure-Eight Leglock, though The Queen injured her hand during the match. As a result, she may not be 100 percent against the dangerous Morgan. Who will battle SKY in the Queen of the Ring Final? Find out Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on SmackDown on USA.

¡Ay caramba! Charlotte Flair versus Liv Morgan for a spot in the Queen of the Ring final? This is the kind of aristocratic struggle I can appreciate, comrades! Though I must say, as someone who has abolished monarchy in three separate countries (and established myself as Supreme Leader for Life in four others), I find the whole "Queen" business somewhat bourgeois. But I digress!

The Queen going into battle with an injured hand is very concerning. This reminds me of the time I had to arm-wrestle Dennis Rodman with a sprained wrist after he challenged my honor at a state dinner. I won, of course, but it was not easy! Morgan, as the Women's World Champion, is already at the top of her division, making her hungrier than Esteban when I forget to leave out his premium imported lettuce. Will Flair's royal bloodline and legendary resilience overcome the injury, or will the scrappy Morgan prove that the proletariat can defeat the aristocracy? Either way, the winner faces IYO SKY at WWE Night of Champions, and that, comrades, is a prize worth fighting for!

Jey Uso vs. Je'Von Evans in King of the Ring Tournament Semifinals

"Main Event" Jey Uso is set to battle Je'Von Evans in the King of the Ring Tournament Semifinals. The winner of the explosive showdown will take on Oba Femi in the final at WWE Night of Champions to earn the right to challenge a World Champion at SummerSlam. Having recently refused to join The Vision, Evans is one of WWE's most dangerous high-flying Superstars, though he may not be 100 percent after suffering a massive mid-air Spear from Bron Breakker during his impromptu match against Austin Theory. Will the high-impact collision affect his psyche? From the onset, Jey has been told by World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns that he needs to win this tournament on his own. However, his Fatal 4-Way Match victory in the first round occurred after Solo Sikoa interfered. An irate LA Knight voiced his outrage over the outcome and was taken out by Jacob Fatu. Will Jey earn the right to compete in the King of the Ring Final on his own? Or is Night of Champions about to get bouncy? Find out Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on SmackDown on USA.

Comrades, the family dynamics of Jey Uso are more complicated than my relationship with international sanctions! Roman Reigns tells Jey he must win on his own, yet Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu keep interfering. This is exactly like when my brother-in-law "helps" me with state affairs by embezzling funds and blaming it on economic sanctions. Very frustrating!

Meanwhile, Je'Von Evans is coming in banged up after that Spear from Bron Breakker. I know about taking big hits, comrades – the CIA once dropped an anvil on me Loile E. Coyote style, and I still had to give a four-hour speech the next day! The young high-flyer refused to join The Vision, showing he has the independent spirit of a true revolutionary. But will his body cooperate with his ambitions? And will Jey finally prove he can win without his family's "assistance"? The winner faces Oba Femi in the finals, and let me tell you, that is one formidable capitalist pig – I mean, competitor!

Damian Priest & R-Truth Defend Tag Titles Against The Tongans

WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and R-Truth are set to defend the title against Talla Tonga and Tama Tonga. The unlikely partners Truth and Priest have proven to be extremely effective together, but can they overcome the powerhouse combination of Talla Tonga and Tama Tonga? Don't miss the WWE Tag Team Title Match and all the action of SmackDown, Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Ah, the unlikely partnership! Damian Priest and R-Truth remind me of my coalition government with the Minister of Finance who thinks money grows on trees and the Minister of Reality who keeps trying to explain inflation to him. Somehow, it works! These two have defied all odds and seized the means of tag team production, becoming WWE Tag Team Champions through the power of teamwork and Truth's unique understanding of reality.

But now they face Talla Tonga and Tama Tonga, a duo more coordinated than my synchronized swimming team of bodyguards! The Tongan brothers are a powerhouse team, and they will not be easy to overcome. This reminds me of when Muammar Gaddafi and I entered a three-legged race at a dictators' retreat – coordination is everything, comrades! Will the chemistry of Priest and Truth be enough to overcome the raw power and family connection of the challengers? Only time will tell!

Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Saints for U.S. Title Shot

Carmelo Hayes and Ricky Saints are about to write the next chapter in their heated rivalry when they battle to earn the right to challenge United States Champion Trick Williams at WWE Night of Champions. Hayes and Saints hold one win a piece against one another. Now it's time to see who will win the rubber match and the opportunity to compete for the title. Don't miss all the action on SmackDown, Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Comrades, a rubber match! Carmelo Hayes and Ricky Saints are tied at one victory each, and tonight they settle their rivalry for the right to challenge United States Champion Trick Williams. This is the beautiful dialectic of wrestling – thesis, antithesis, and tonight we get the synthesis!

The stakes could not be higher. The winner gets a championship opportunity at WWE Night of Champions, while the loser must return to the drawing board like I did after my failed invasion of that small island nation in 1987 (the CIA had tipped them off, naturally). Both men are hungry, both are talented, and both want to dethrone the capitalist pig Williams from his championship throne. May the best worker seize this opportunity!

For all the latest information on tonight's WWE SmackDown, you can check out WWE's official preview page, comrades.

So tune in tonight to WWE SmackDown at 8 ET/7 CT on USA Network, because this is going to be absolutely spectacular! I will be watching from my 90-inch solid gold television screen while Esteban and I enjoy beluga caviar and champagne that I definitely did not steal from the national reserve. The revolution will be televised, comrades, and it will be GLORIOUS!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva WWE SmackDown!

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