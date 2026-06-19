Posted in: Blokees, Collectibles | Tagged: blokees, moon knight

Moon Knight Joins Blokees Marvel Rivals Growing Model Collection

Moon Knight joins Blokees’ Marvel Rivals lineup with a highly articulated snap-fit model kit loaded with accessories.

Article Summary Moon Knight joins Blokees’ Marvel Rivals model kit line with a snap-fit, pre-painted build for collectors.

The Moon Knight kit features 104 pieces, stands about 5 inches tall, and offers 40 points of articulation.

Accessories include swap-out hands, crescent dart effect hands, signature batons, face parts, and a soft goods cape.

Blokees’ Marvel Rivals Champion Class Moon Knight is available now for $27.99, alongside other Marvel kits.

Blokees continues expanding its Marvel Rivals model kit series by bringing the Fist of Khonshu himself, Moon Knight, into its snap-fit collectible format. This line has already covered a few characters like Spider-Man, Venom, Rocket Raccoon, and SP//Dr with Peni Parker. Now, this latest release is shifting into a darker side of Marvel with a fan-favorite anti-hero. Moon Knight can be built with 104 pieces and will stand at roughly 5" tall when fully built, and has an impressive 40 points of articulation once fully assembled. Just like the rest of Blokee's Marvel Rivals releases, the Fist of Khonshu will come fully pre-painted, with the kit being designed with an easy tool-free snap-fit construction.

Blokees was sure to load up Moon Knight with some impressive accessories as well, including multiple swappable hands, crescent dart effect hands, his signature batons, and interchangeable face parts. The figure nicely blends his comic and game-inspired appearances, and the added soft goods cape takes this release to a whole new level. The Marvel Rivals Champion Class Moon Knight is available now through the Blokees store for $27.99. Be sure to snag up some of the other charters to fill out your team, and be on the lookout for more kits coming soon.

Marvel Rivals Champion Class 10 Moon Knight – Blokees

"Relive iconic Marvel movie moments with officially licensed model kits, complete with character-accurate armor, weapons, and expressive posing options. Every kit is engineered for smooth articulation and easy assembly, perfect for display on any collector's shelf. Marvel Rivals Champion Class 10 Moon Knight Model Kits brings Moon Knight to life in an upgraded 5" scale with a refined pre-painted finish. Featuring 104 pieces and 40 points of articulation, this officially licensed collectible supports dynamic, game-inspired poses with fluid movement and cinematic presence."

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