The Venture Bros 2022 Holiday Song Released; Past Songs Downloadable

While we await word on Jackson Publick & Doc Hammer's upcoming series-ending, long-form special/film take on The Venture Bros, the dynamic duo isn't letting the holiday season pass them by. That's right… we have a new holiday song to help make the festive season a little easier to tolerate. And who better to stock our stuffings this year than The Monarch, Dr. Mrs. The Monarch, and Henchman 21 with "Perils of The Bells"? Pretty cool, right? I mean, something like that would be more than good enough as a holiday treat…

But that's not all! Because with a new holiday song for 2022, Publick & Hammer have made the holiday songs from previous years available to download, along with some extras that are definitely worth checking out. Just head on over here for a mini-tour of what's available and access to the download links. Now here's a listen to "Peril of The Bells":

The long-form special/film focuses on Doc's latest invention and if it will either bankrupt the Ventures or launch them to new heights. Meanwhile, Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, The Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them. Now here's a look back at James Urbaniak's (aka Dr. Thaddeus S. "Rusty" Venture) tweet just before the end of 2021 confirming that he had wrapped recording (along with a look at the Skype session he was having with Publick and a half-peek at the script):

In the booth skyping with @jacksonpublick as we record my final Dr. Venture session (for the forthcoming feature-length series finale). What a long, strange, scientastic trip it's been. pic.twitter.com/gjHL6m9Lc2 — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) December 11, 2021 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look at the tweet from Publick that was released towards the end of October 2021, followed by a look at the overviews for the "long-form specials" (much better term, right?) coming from Metalocalypse and Aqua Teen Hunger Force:

"Yes, so I've already recorded. At this point, I'd even be at a loss because sometimes you go and you record your material, so as far as the whole concept of this movie that they just did, I would not do a good job describing it right now. So we're just gonna have to wait and see. I'm glad we got to do it. There are a lot of disappointed fans that this is it. 'The Venture Bros.' has been a long, sort of tiresome road producing the series; it's a new season every, what, two years maybe," Patrick Warburton (Brock Samson) shared with Screen Rant during an interview from over the summer.

Warburton continued, "I don't think that or because of those orders ever made things easy for the creators of the show, but they did well with it. I think that's why, too, having that time, they were able to keep it creative and interesting and make it the quality show that it is because they were never rushed. In a lot of shows, they're rushed, and you got to keep producing and producing and producing, and sometimes you see a lack of quality therein. With the 'Venture Brothers,' they always had the luxury of time to put together an interesting series with cool story arcs and whatnot."