The Venture Bros.: Jackson Publick Offers "Long-Form Special" Update

Back in May of this year, Adult Swim announced that Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Metalocalypse, and The Venture Bros. would be making their returns in film-form (a better term is on the way in a minute), currently set to be released via Blu-ray/DVD, PVOD, and digital download before landing on HBO Max and Adult Swim. Not surprisingly, series creators Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer are writing & executive producing the project, which (based on the original description released) focuses on Doc's latest invention and if it will either bankrupt the Ventures or launch them to new heights. Meanwhile, Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, The Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them. Now more than five months later, Publick has tweeted out a quick update in the form of a look at the front of the second draft of the script with the caption, "Things are happening."

Here's a look at the tweet from Publick from earlier today, followed by a look at the overviews for the "long-form specials" (much better term, right?) coming from Metalocalypse and Aqua Teen Hunger Force:

"Metalocalypse": From co-creators Brendon Small and Tommy Blancha, the film follows the power-hungry Tribunal as they unveil their secret and deadly "Falconback Project" against a backdrop of a world that is growing embattled in chaos with the menacing Doomstar breaching the Earth's atmosphere. Meanwhile, the mysterious and twisted descent of a band member threatens the future of Dethklok. Picking up directly after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth: Can Dethklok choose between their egos and the greater good of the world to embark on a gauntlet of dangers that will try their very souls and finally write the song that will be their salvation?

"Aqua Teen Hunger Force": Created by Matt Maiellaro and Dave Willis, the film will serve as a continuation of the Adult Swim series as Frylock, Meatwad, and Master Shake, crime fighters who never actually fight crime, move on to the next stage in their bizarre daily lives.