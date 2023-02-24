The Venture Bros. Star on Brock Samson Pitch, Brock Retirement & More The Venture Bros. star Patrick Warburton discusses being pitched Brock Samson, the series getting a finale, how Brock would retire, and more.

The last time we checked in with Patrick Warburton (Brock Samson) regarding how things were going with Jackson Publick's & Doc Hammer's The Venture Bros. series-ending long-form special/film, it was Summer 2022, and Warburton had finished recording his role while admitting he "would not do a good job describing it right now." Now, a week after Publick & Hammer dropped some promising updates, Warburton is back to discuss the animated series' ending, how he thinks Brock would want to retire, and more.

"Oh yeah, when I saw who Brock was, I was sold immediately," Warburton shared during a recent interview with Paste, when asked if he remembered how Brock was first pitched to him and how soon before he knew how he wanted to play Brock. "I loved the concept of the show immediately; I think they described it 'like Johnny Quest on acid.' And that was all it took to get me on board. Throughout the years, they've done such an incredible job keeping it engaging and fun, building on its mythos and satire and everything."

After so much time has passed and with Publick & Hammer now getting a chance to give the series a proper finale, Warburton must be ready to watch Brock walk off into the sunset… right? "Never!" responded Warburton, who followed that up with a San Diego Comic-Con story detailing what happened when he decided to not show up as Brock Samson. "One year, I decided to go to Comic Con down in San Diego, and I decided to go as Shore Leave instead of Brock. I was with my son Shane, and he went as Shore Leave too, so we must have looked really kinky together," the actor shared. "Nobody even recognized me; people were getting pictures thinking I was just a fan dressed as Shore Leave."

But even though Warburton will never be ready to say goodbye to the animated badass, he does have some thoughts on how Brock would spend his retirement days. "If he retires, I see him getting somewhere way out and remote," he offered. "Just chilling away from all the violence and super science. Just not having to babysit those boys who never grew older would probably be a good vacation for him."

"Sound mix for the mighty Venture Bros. super-special," Publick wrote as the caption to their post from last week, which also included a look at the board as well as a scene of a city skyline – here it is:

"Working on the title sequence! QUESTION: What kinda special features would you want for the DVD release of the "Movie"?" Hammer asked in the caption to their Instagram post – check it out below:

The long-form special/film focuses on Doc's latest invention and if it will either bankrupt the Ventures or launch them to new heights. Meanwhile, Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, The Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them. Here's a look back at James Urbaniak's (aka Dr. Thaddeus S. "Rusty" Venture) tweet just before the end of 2021 confirming that he had wrapped recording (along with a look at the Skype session he was having with Publick and a half-peek at the script):

In the booth skyping with @jacksonpublick as we record my final Dr. Venture session (for the forthcoming feature-length series finale). What a long, strange, scientastic trip it's been. pic.twitter.com/gjHL6m9Lc2 — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) December 11, 2021 Show Full Tweet