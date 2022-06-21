The Venture Bros Star Shares Film Update, Thoughts on Series Finale

So when was the last time we checked in on how things were looking with Jackson Publick & Doc Hammer's upcoming series-ending, long-form special/film take on The Venture Bros.? Cast member James Urbaniak (aka Dr. Thaddeus S. "Rusty" Venture) was confirming that he had wrapped his final recording session as Dr. Venture- back in December 2021. Okay, so it's six months later… but at least we have an update worth waiting for! Speaking recently with Screen Rant, Patrick Warburton (Brock Samson) not only confirmed that had wrapped recording the project and explained why he's excited to see the show be given a proper (fingers crossed) finale.

"Yes, so I've already recorded. At this point, I'd even be at a loss because sometimes you go and you record your material, so as far as the whole concept of this movie that they just did, I would not do a good job describing it right now. So we're just gonna have to wait and see. I'm glad we got to do it. There are a lot of disappointed fans that this is it. 'The Venture Bros.' has been a long, sort of tiresome road producing the series, it's a new season every, what, two years maybe," Warburton shared.

He continued, "I don't think that or because of those orders ever made things easy for the creators of the show, but they did well with it. I think that's why, too, having that time they were able to keep it creative and interesting and make it the quality show that it is because they were never rushed. In a lot of shows, they're rushed and you got to keep producing and producing and producing, and sometimes you see a lack of quality therein. With the 'Venture Brothers,' they always had the luxury of time to put together an interesting series with cool story arcs and whatnot."

The long-form special/film focuses on Doc's latest invention and if it will either bankrupt the Ventures or launch them to new heights. Meanwhile, Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, The Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them. Now here's a look back at Urbaniak" tweet just before the end of 2021 confirming that he had wrapped recording (along with a look at the Skype session he was having with Publick and a half-peek at the script):

In the booth skyping with @jacksonpublick as we record my final Dr. Venture session (for the forthcoming feature-length series finale). What a long, strange, scientastic trip it's been. pic.twitter.com/gjHL6m9Lc2 — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) December 11, 2021 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look at the tweet from Publick that was released towards the end of October 2021, followed by a look at the overviews for the "long-form specials" (much better term, right?) coming from Metalocalypse and Aqua Teen Hunger Force: