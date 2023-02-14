The Venture Bros.: Hammer, Publick Post Promising Production Update The Venture Bros. co-creators Jackson Publick & Doc Hammer posted some very promising looks at production on the upcoming special/film.

After heading into the holidays to the tune of The Monarch, Dr. Mrs. The Monarch, and Henchman 21 with the holiday song, "Perils of The Bells," we're back to tracking updates on how things are progressing on Jackson Publick & Doc Hammer's upcoming long-form special/film take on The Venture Bros. First announced back in May 2021 (along with long-form specials/films for Aqua Teen Hunger Force and Metalocalypse), the co-creators of the amazing animated series have shared some post-production looks that are very, very promising.

"Sound mix for the mighty Venture Bros. super-special," Publick wrote as the caption to their post, which also included a look at the board as well as a scene of a city skyline – here it is:

"Working on the title sequence! QUESTION: What kinda special features would you want for the DVD release of the "Movie"?" Hammer asked in the caption to their Instagram post – check it out below (and make sure to share your thoughts in the comments section of Hammer's post):

The long-form special/film focuses on Doc's latest invention and if it will either bankrupt the Ventures or launch them to new heights. Meanwhile, Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, The Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them. Here's a look back at James Urbaniak's (aka Dr. Thaddeus S. "Rusty" Venture) tweet just before the end of 2021 confirming that he had wrapped recording (along with a look at the Skype session he was having with Publick and a half-peek at the script):

In the booth skyping with @jacksonpublick as we record my final Dr. Venture session (for the forthcoming feature-length series finale). What a long, strange, scientastic trip it's been. pic.twitter.com/gjHL6m9Lc2 — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) December 11, 2021 Show Full Tweet

"Yes, so I've already recorded. At this point, I'd even be at a loss because sometimes you go and you record your material, so as far as the whole concept of this movie that they just did, I would not do a good job describing it right now. So we're just gonna have to wait and see. I'm glad we got to do it. There are a lot of disappointed fans that this is it. 'The Venture Bros.' has been a long, sort of tiresome road producing the series; it's a new season every, what, two years maybe," Patrick Warburton (Brock Samson) shared with Screen Rant during an interview from June 2022.

Warburton continued, "I don't think that or because of those orders ever made things easy for the creators of the show, but they did well with it. I think that's why, too, having that time, they were able to keep it creative and interesting and make it the quality show that it is because they were never rushed. In a lot of shows, they're rushed, and you got to keep producing and producing and producing, and sometimes you see a lack of quality therein. With the 'Venture Brothers,' they always had the luxury of time to put together an interesting series with cool story arcs and whatnot."