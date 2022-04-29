The Walking Dead & AMC Defend Norman Reedus in New Official Statement

First, it was Jeffrey Dean Morgan and now it's the combined might of AMC and The Walking Dead pushing back in the faces of toxic fans who have been blaming Norman Reedus and others for being the reason why Melissa McBride will no longer be a part of the upcoming spinoff series. Earlier this week, AMC Networks confirmed that McBride would no longer be involved in the project now that the series is set to film & take place in Europe. "Melissa McBride has given life to one of the most interesting, real, human, and popular characters in 'The Walking Dead' Universe. Unfortunately, she is no longer able to participate in the previously announced spin-off focused on the Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier characters, which will be set and filmed in Europe this summer and premiere next year," an AMC Networks rep said in a statement. "Relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time. We know fans will be disappointed by this news, but 'The Walking Dead' Universe continues to grow and expand in interesting ways and we very much hope to see Carol again in the near future." Now, both the cable network and long-running series are addressing the rumors, innuendo, and flat-out hate that's been stinking up social media this week.

Here's a look at the first of the three tweets, followed by the full text of the response:

We would like to acknowledge the response to this week's news related to the previously announced Daryl and Carol TWD spinoff. Norman Reedus is being unfairly targeted and attacked in social media for a decision he had no part in. Melissa McBride decided she could not participate in the series because relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for her. It is inappropriate to direct negativity and anger at another cast member for a disappointing outcome he had nothing to do with. Carol is a beloved & vital character and we are working to find a way for fans to again follow her story, as only Melissa could give life to, in the expanding universe around The Walking Dead. The fans have always been the driving force behind TWD Family and always will be.

While it might be a few months still until the final chapters hit our screens (and we get a bit more clarity on the spinoff confusion), it wasn't too early for a preview of what's to come in Season 11 Part 3. The Following clip finds Mercer (Michael James Shaw) and Negan (Morgan) comparing notes, Daryl and Maggie (Cohan) hiding from Commonwealth soldiers, Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) not looking so well, Carol being the kind of shady we need right now, and Daryl bringing "Rick Grimes" back into the conversation. Now here's your first look at what's to come as AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 premieres this fall: