The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln Gets Back Into "Rick Grimes" Shape?

A couple of things that fans of AMC's The Walking Dead need to know before going any further, just so we all understand one another. We really don't go the route of reporting on what the cast is doing on a regular Sunday afternoon, or what they're wearing when they run to the store or things like that. Not judging, just not the road we tend to travel down- except maybe this time. DailyMail.com went that very route on Sunday when it came to a picture of Andrew Lincoln out walking his dogs. Three biggest takeaways from the image? Lincoln has some great pups riding shotgun, I envy how comfortable his walking/hiking shoes look – and is it just us, or does it look like he's getting back into "Rick Grimes" shape? He's sporting the kind of "well-kept lumberjack" look similar to when he was escorted away from The Walking Dead via CRM black helicopter, and it's not like productions across the pop culture landscape aren't slowly making their way back to work. Let "The Dumpster Fires of Random Speculation" flame far and wide!

At the Skybound Xpo panel "Skybound: Past, Present & Future" in July, Robert Kirkman and David Alpert were asked for a production update on the upcoming Walking Dead/Rick Grimes films. Alpert stated that "we're coming along in a big way" with the work they've been able to accomplish via social distancing. Kirkman sees a silver lining to the shutdown in that it gives the team more time to "cook" the film until it's just right, promising that fans will "hear a ton more about this movie" once a production timeline is in place. From the way Alpert describes what he knows of the film so far, the wait will be more than worth it: "We have something exciting, unique, and different."

Here's how "'Walking Dead' October 2020" is shaping up: The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres the same night as the tenth season "finale" of The Walking Dead makes it to our screens (Sunday, October 4, at 9 pm ET, followed by TWD: WB at 10 pm ET). Then the following week, Fear the Walking Dead starts up its sixth season (Sunday, October 11, at 9 pm ET, preceding TWD: WB)- and will resume production on the season in late August. And while there won't be Season 11 this year, production is expected to resume in October (with the tenth season getting 6 additional episodes, expected to air in early 2021).

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom": Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Directed by Greg Nicotero; with a story by Jim Barnes, Eli Jorné, and Corey Reed, and teleplay by Reed.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world. Fear the Walking Dead season 6, episode 1 "The End is the Beginning": Mortally wounded Morgan must decide whether to help a desperate stranger while a mysterious bounty hunter tries to finish what Ginny couldn't. Written by Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg.