The Walking Dead: Brandt Rocks Rick/Michonne Hat Everyone Will Want It's safe to say that The Walking Dead fans will want to get their hands on the Rick Grimes/Michonne hat that Lesley-Ann Brandt was wearing.

I hope the folks behind AMC's Danai Gurira (Michonne) & Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes)-starring The Walking Dead spinoff series (currently named/codenamed "Summit") understand who exactly they're getting when they announced on Monday that Lucifer star Lesley-Ann Brandt had joined the cast in the key recurring role of Pearl Thorne. Along with getting an amazing actor who can execute a dramatic scene or an action scene with style & grace, you also have in Brandt a one-person social media public relations machine that proved itself with Lucifer and could be a huge help to the upcoming series. In fact, Brandt is already making a major fashion statement today, sharing a look at what appears to be a production hat with an amazing drawing of Rick & Michonne. We're guessing the TWD online store will be getting a ton of requests for these…

Here's a look at the sweet head gear that Brandt was sporting via a tweet from earlier today:

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Here's a look back at Gurira's and EP Denise Huth's Instagram posts from last week, both sharing a close-up look at a bloody Rick Grimes (thankfully, it doesn't look like it's his blood):

The Walking Dead S11E24 & BTS Rick & Michonne Images & Video

In the first image gallery, we get a chance to see Rick and Michonne in action as their paths draw closer to one another. In the gallery following that, we get a chance to see Lincoln, Gurira, Gimple, Director, EP & Effects Icon Greg Nicotero, and others behind the scenes making Rick and Michonne's returns become a reality.

Now, here's a look back at the moment fans had been hoping for since the series finale was first announced:

In a newly-released featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return: