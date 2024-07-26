Posted in: AMC, Preview, streaming, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, Daryl Dixon, dead city, sdcc, the book of carol, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: COVID Sidelines Scott M. Gimple's SDCC 2024 Plans

Scott M. Gimple, "The Walking Dead" Universe CCO & EP, confirmed that COVID is keeping him from attending today's panels during SDCC 2024.

Earlier this month, we learned that Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) and Lauren Cohan (Maggie)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City were going to have a big role during this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024). And if you're going to go big, you can't get much bigger than Hall H. Unfortunately, one of the major players won't be able to make it out in person for the four-day pop culture extravaganza. Scott M. Gimple, "The Walking Dead" Universe chief content officer and executive producer, took to social media earlier today to offer some good and bad news. The bad news? Gimple got hit with the coronavirus prior to taking off for SDCC. Understandably, he won't be able to make it out for today's panel. The good news? Gimple reports that he's "grateful to be feeling okay" – the only important part in all of this. Best wishes and healthy vibes are being sent your way!

Here's a look at Gimple's original tweet updating his health status:

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 (Friday July 26, 2024, 1:45 pm – 2:45 pm PDT / Hall H): The cast and executive producers discuss the upcoming second season of The Walking Dead: Dead City alongside the debut of an exclusive asset before the series returns next year on AMC and AMC+, moderated by Chris Hardwick. Confirmed panelists include Eli Jorné (showrunner and executive producer), Lauren Cohan (executive producer, "Maggie"), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (executive producer, "Negan"), Gaius Charles ("Armstrong"), and Željko Ivanek ("The Croat").

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon—The Book of Carol (Friday July 26, 2024, 2:45 pm – 3:45 pm PDT / Hall H): The cast and executive producers discuss the upcoming second season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon—The Book of Carol alongside the debut of the official trailer before it premieres on Sunday, September 29 on AMC and AMC+, moderated by Chris Hardwick. Confirmed panelists include David Zabel (showrunner and executive producer), Greg Nicotero (executive producer and director), Norman Reedus (executive producer and "Daryl Dixon"), Melissa McBride (executive producer and "Carol Peletier"), and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi ("Laurent").

