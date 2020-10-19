With AMC's The Walking Dead back in production on the extra episodes bridging the 10th and 11 seasons currently underway, Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond now solidly far enough into their respective runs to start laying clues, and big question marks about the upcoming Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) movies still swirling in the background, it wouldn't be too far of a stretch to say that CRM (Civic Republic Military) looks to be playing a much larger role in all three series than we first realized.

So what we're going to do is keep you up on what we've learned each week with each episode as well as warm our hands by our dumpster fires of speculation. Kicking off with Fear with some speculation, Virginia's (Coby Minifie) practice of "testing" others to see who can make the cut, her philosophy about the future, and her preparing armies for "something" all seem to have that "CRM smell" to them. But if you need a closer connection between Fear and CRM, look no further than the sneak preview for next week's "Alaska." Turns out we were right about one of the earlier previews: Al (Maggie Grace) is signaling for CRM's Isabel (Sydney Lemmon), who last appeared in the fifth season episode "The End of Everything." Now, we don't know if Lemmon will be physically appearing, but Al knows she's out there- but is reaching out to CRM really the right move?

Shifting gears to The Walking Dead: World Beyond episode "The Tyger and the Lamb," where Elizabeth (Julia Ormond) finds her orders to exterminate the Campus Colony being questioned by one of her soldiers. Now this is where the true threat of CRM becomes clear: for a movement that's about personal sacrifice for the greater good of the future, Elizabeth sure does seem to be enjoying a ton of "self-indulgences": television, running fans, working refrigerator, and even an espresso maker. So there's that underlying hypocrisy that's never a good thing.

Then there's that almost god-like tone they assign to what they do: "We have energy, water, medicine, transport, the council, the courts, schools, culture, currency and economy, agriculture, manufacturing, more. We are the last light of the world. We are the last hope." Yeah, that's the kind of cult-like craziness that results in the killing of hundreds for a "better future" (though Elizabeth's reaction when she's alone shows there's a sliver of decency still left somewhere)- but that "cult" also boasts a community membership of 200,000+ members so this isn't exactly Terminus.

Oh, and from the way Elizabeth described it? We're guessing that Rick's probably at one of those "CRM Health & Welfare Complex" facilities that Elizabeth mentioned- and probably hasn't proven himself enough of a "team player" yet.

And with that, let's take a look at what lies ahead next Sunday in the TWD universe- first, with a promo for Fear the Walking Dead episode "Alaska" followed by a look ahead to The Walking Dead: World Beyond episode "The Wrong End of a Telescope":

Fear the Walking Dead season 6, episode 3 "Alaska": Al and Dwight go rogue on a recon mission to follow one more lead. Directed by Colman Domingo and written by Mallory Westfall.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond season 1, episode 4 "The Wrong End of a Telescope": Members of the group bond while facing threats inside an old high school.