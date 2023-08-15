Posted in: AMC, Preview, Trailer, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, amc plus, Daryl Dixon, preview, The Walking Dead, trailer, TWD

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Get to Know Laika Blanc-Francard/Sylvie

In the newest character profile teaser for AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Laika Blanc-Francard introduces us to "fighter" nun, Sylvie.

As time ticks closer to the September 10th premiere of AMC & AMC+'s Norman Reedus-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, we're glad to see that the upcoming spinoff series is continuing to roll out these mini character profiles introducing us the cast and what their characters bring to the show. Previously, we were introduced to Romain Levi's Codron, Clémence Poésy's Isabelle, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi's Laurent. In the following clip, we get to meet Laika Blanc-Francard's nun, Sylvie – who takes on the big sister role for Laurent. Blanc-Francard describes her character as being "generous" and having "big faith" – as well as being a fighter, bringing forth a "duality" to the character that Blanc-Francard appreciates.

Here's a look at the newest character profile mini-teaser – and make sure to stick around for a rundown of what we know & what we've seen so far regarding AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon:

AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Preview

With AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon hitting on September 10th, we have a rundown on what we've seen of the series so far – kicking off with a look back at the official trailer:

In the middle of watching the Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City, we found ourselves suddenly getting a look at Daryl (Reedus) entering Paris via a boat ride along the Seine. The two things most striking about the teaser are that it's the first one that showed a more settled Daryl instead of him suffering and that the Eiffel Tower has definitely seen better days:

In the clip that was released during the previous weekend, things were not going too well for Daryl when it came to what appeared to be his extended "visit" to France. Beginning with a look at some castle ruins, the focus shifted to a look at Daryl strapped to a bed and clearly in some kind of altered state. We're going to assume he was drugged – especially when that blazing-hot poker makes its way onto Daryl's skin. Was it for his own good – or was Daryl being branded as part of something "bigger"? Let me just say that when you throw surgical tools and nuns into the mix, there are about a hundred different ways this could go – here's a look:

In AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. Joining Reedus & McBride in the cast are Clémence Poésy as Isabelle, Adam Nagaitis as Quinn, Anne Charrier as Genet, Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou, Laika Blanc-Francard as Sylvie, Romain Levi as Codron, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent. Now, here's a look back at more teasers & first look at the fall-debuting spinoff series:

With TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival executive producing, here's a look back at the previously-released teaser for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon as well as a look behind the scenes at the production and more:

