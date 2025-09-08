Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: daryl dixon

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E02: "La Ofrenda" Images Released

Here's a look at the image gallery for AMC's Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E02: "La Ofrenda."

Article Summary AMC releases new photos and sneak peek for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Episode 2: "La Ofrenda"

Daryl and Carol face chaos at sea with a storm and tsunami, leading to Carol’s mysterious disappearance at the end of the season opener

Take a behind-the-scenes look at the intense season opener and fresh developments in the journey home

Season 3 introduces Eduardo Noriega, Óscar Jaenada, and Alexandra Masangkay as series regulars

Well, no one can say that Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) didn't make a reasonable effort to get home – it's just that a storm and a tsunami had other ideas. As if crashing onto the coast of Spain was problematic enough, Carol took a double hit in the storm – only to end up going MIA by the end of the episode. With that in mind, we have a look at the image gallery and a previously released sneak peek for AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E02: "La Ofrenda" and a look behind the scenes at the season opener.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Ep. 2: "La Ofrenda" Preview

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Episode 2: "La Ofrenda" – Written by Jason Richman and David Zabel, here's a look at the sneak peek that was released, followed by the updated Season 3 image gallery that was released:

The third season tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey toward home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.

Eduardo Noriega (The Devil's Backbone, Vantage Point), Óscar Jaenada (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Hernán), and Alexandra Masangkay (The Platform, Valley of Shadows) will be joining the cast as series regulars for the third season. In addition, Candela Saitta (Máxima, Último primer día), Hugo Arbués (Through My Window, Past Lies), and Stephen Merchant (The Office, The Outlaws) have joined the cast.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!