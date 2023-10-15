Posted in: AMC, Preview, Trailer, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, amc plus, Daryl Dixon, preview, The Walking Dead, trailer

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Shares Family History (S01E06 Preview)

Family history is revealed in a preview for the season finale of AMC's Norman Reedus-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, "Coming Home."

Does anyone else get the feeling that tonight's season finale of AMC's Norman Reedus-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is going to also be a huge "epilogue" to "The Book of Carol"? Yeah, we had a feeling that we weren't alone. With Melissa McBride's on-screen alter-ego about to begin her search for Daryl (Reedus), S01E06: "Coming Home" is getting a ton more attention than even the usual season finale would get. And you can tell just how special tonight's episode is by the fact that we're getting a second preview of the season-ender. In the following clip, Daryl shares a bit of his family history with Isabelle (Clémence Poésy) and how he wasn't the first Dixon to step foot on French soil.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon E06: "Coming Home" Preview

In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S01E06: "Coming Home" (written by Laura Snow & Jason Richman), Genet (Anne Charrier) solidifies her base of power; Daryl (Norman Reedus) has a job to do before he can return to America. Now, here's a look at the newest sneak preview of the season finale that was released earlier today, followed by the previously-released preview and a gallery of episode images:

AMC's TWD: DD Spinoff Series Overview

With the season finale of AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon hitting on October 15th, here's a look back at the hit spinoff series' first season:

In the middle of watching the Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City, we found ourselves suddenly getting a look at Daryl (Reedus) entering Paris via a boat ride along the Seine. The two things most striking about the teaser are that it's the first one that showed a more settled Daryl instead of him suffering and that the Eiffel Tower has definitely seen better days:

In the clip that was released during the previous weekend, things were not going too well for Daryl when it came to what appeared to be his extended "visit" to France. Beginning with a look at some castle ruins, the focus shifted to a look at Daryl strapped to a bed and clearly in some kind of altered state. We're going to assume he was drugged – especially when that blazing-hot poker makes its way onto Daryl's skin. Was it for his own good – or was Daryl being branded as part of something "bigger"? Let me just say that when you throw surgical tools and nuns into the mix, there are about a hundred different ways this could go – here's a look:

In AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. Joining Reedus & McBride in the cast are Clémence Poésy as Isabelle, Adam Nagaitis as Quinn, Anne Charrier as Genet, Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou, Laika Blanc-Francard as Sylvie, Romain Levi as Codron, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent. Now, here's a look back at more teasers & first look at the spinoff series:

With TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival executive producing, here's a look back at more previously-released looks at The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon as well as a look behind the scenes at the production and more:

In the following behind-the-scenes featurette, the cast & series creators discuss what fans can expect from the spinoff series and how it opens the doors to another perspective on "The Walking Dead" universe:

