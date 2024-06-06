Posted in: AMC, Preview, streaming, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, Daryl Dixon, season 2, the book of carol, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol Set for September

AMC's Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride -starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol will premiere on Sunday, September 29th.

We learned back in April that AMC's Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol would have its world premiere during the 2024 Tribeca Festival on June 8th. But now, we're learning when the new season will be hitting AMC and AMC+ screens, with the key art released today confirming Sunday, September 29th, as the premiere date. Now, here's a look back at the overview for the session that was posted on the Tribeca website: "'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol' picks up where season one of the series left off, following fan-favorite characters Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride). They both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend, and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest." After the screening, Reedus, McBride, showrunner David Zabel, and others from the cast and creative team will take part in a conversation about the episode and series overall.

During the first season of AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. The second season stars Reedus, McBride, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi & Eriq Ebouaney. Back in November 2023, we learned that Manish Dayal (The Resident) had been cast as Ash, an engineer from Boston who moved to the family weekend house in Maine after the onset of the apocalypse. Ash lives by a strict schedule based mostly around his daily flights in a retrofitted single-engine plane and mysterious visitations to his backyard greenhouse.

In addition, Showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman, and Steve Squillante join Reedus & McBride as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!