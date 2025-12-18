Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: presumed innocent

Presumed Innocent Season 2 Production Starts; Brosnahan in BTS Clip

Apple TV shared a look at Rachel Brosnahan, Matthew Rhys & Fiona Shaw to announce that production on Presumed Innocent Season 2 was underway.

Article Summary Apple TV+ confirms Presumed Innocent Season 2 is officially in production in Los Angeles.

Rachel Brosnahan, Matthew Rhys, and Fiona Shaw headline the new cast for the legal drama’s second season.

Season 2 will adapt Jo Murray’s upcoming novel Dissection of a Murder, breaking from Scott Turow’s universe.

Fans get a behind-the-scenes look at the trio of stars in action in Apple TV’s announcement clip.

When Apple TV+ gave a Season 2 green light for Jake Gyllenhaal (Donnie Darko, Road House), David E. Kelley, and J.J. Abrams's adaptation of bestselling author Scott Turow's courtroom thriller Presumed Innocent, fans were curious which of Turow's novels would be adapted next. It wasn't long before they learned that not only would the second season focus on a new cast and a new case, it would also be going outside of Turow's literary universe. The second season will adapt Jo Murray's upcoming novel, Dissection of a Murder (set to drop in Spring 2026 from Pam Macmillan), which follows Leila Reynolds, who has just been given her first murder case. According to the official overview, "She's way out of her depth, but the defendant only wants her – and to make matters worse, her husband is the prosecutor. Soon, Leila is fighting to keep her own secrets buried, too." Earlier today, Apple TV had a big update to pass along, posting a behind-the-scenes clip announcing that production was underway on the new season, with the clip spotlighting stars Rachel Brosnahan, Matthew Rhys, and Fiona Shaw. Expected to join Brosnahan, Rhys, and Shaw are Jack Reynor, Courtney B. Vance, John Magaro, Michael Hsu Rosen, and Lesley-Ann Brandt.

Here's a look at the announcement clip that went out earlier today, signaling that production was underway in Los Angeles on the second season of the Apple TV series and offering our first look at Brosnahan, Rhys, and Shaw in action:

Emmy Award winners David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams, Jake Gyllenhaal, Rachel Rusch Rich, Dustin Thomason, and Matthew Tinker will return to executive produce, and author Scott Turow will serve as co-executive producer.

