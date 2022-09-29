The Walking Dead: Dead City Images; "Epic" Rick/Michonne Spinoff Tease

If you had a chance to check out our coverage of the third annual AMC Networks Summit that took place this week, then you know that there was a ton of news on any number of shows. From Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire getting a second season to first-look images from Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, Orphan Black: Echos & Straight Man, and lots more. But don't think for one second that The Walking Dead universe wasn't in the mix. In fact, there were two important updates to pass along to you, the first coming from TWDU CCO Scott Gimple during the "The World is a Dumpster Fire – Let's Build New Ones" panel moderated by Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick. Taking part in a panel that also included Esta Spalding (Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches), Mark Johnson (Anne Rice Universe), Anna Fishko (Orphan Black: Echoes) & Peter Ocko (Moonhaven), Gimple teased that viewers should expect a whole new world when the Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) spinoff series hits screens next year. "Rick and Michonne, they're going to be in a world unlike we've ever seen in 'The Walking Dead.' And their story, in and of itself, is an epic love story." But that's not all, because the trailer/promo reel that was screened at the event (and shared with the press) included some brief moments from the upcoming Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) and Lauren Cohan (Maggie)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City. And we have those screencaps for you below:

With the final fight set to begin this Sunday on AMC & AMC+, here's a look at the newest trailer for The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3:

Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Khary Payton, Michael James Shaw & Paola Lázaro offer some wonderfully heartfelt words to the fans in the documentary "Generation Dead," along with fans expressing just how much the series and the franchise has meant to them over the years:

Now here's a look back at the Season 11 Part 3 official trailer & overview for AMC's The Walking Dead:

On the heels of the oppressive presence of locusts, an even greater force is bearing down on every single member of each community. With Commonwealth flags raised at Hilltop, Alexandria, and Oceanside, there's no time to strategize for those on the road. It's a race against the clock to stay alive and extract those still living in the Commonwealth before Hornsby can execute his revenge. Inside the Commonwealth, Connie's article has created more chaos than planned. By exposing the Milton's corruption, their hope to create a better, more equal, life for all may instead put everyone at risk. With the vast debt our group owes and no other viable place to live, simply leaving has never been an option. But if their next move fails, staying won't be an option either. What they're about to embark on will only invite more danger with massive consequences. The clock is ticking for our heroes inside the Commonwealth as well. As each group continues to get caught in uncontrollable situations, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive. The looming pressure is cresting towards a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of their individual journeys cumulate into one, or divide them forever? The fight for a future continues to be exasperated by the ominous population of walkers. Not all will survive, but for some, the walking dead lives on…