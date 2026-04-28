Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 Set for Big June Screening Event

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 will kick off the 65th Monte-Carlo TV Festival on June 12th with a two-episode screening.

If you're like us, you've been missing having new chapters of "The Walking Dead Universe" on our screens – but that might be changing sooner than you think. Earlier today, the news went out that the third season of Showrunner Seth Hoffman and AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City would kick off the 65th Monte-Carlo TV Festival (running June 12th-16th) with a two-episode screening – with Hoffman, Morgan, and Cohan expected to attend. That means we're looking at a June 12th screening, a good sign that we could be looking at a late summer/early fall release.

In the upcoming third season of The Walking Dead: Dead City, Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) finally put aside their differences to build the first thriving community in Manhattan since the apocalypse. However, when chaos begins to arise in the city, they are forced to question whether they have learned from their old wounds or whether their dark past will spell doom for the entire city. Aimee Garcia's Renata is described as "a disarmingly charming leader with a natural ability to win people over with her optimism and convivial personality." Jimmi Simpson is set for the role of Dillard, though additional details were not released. Raúl Castillo (Task, Army of the Dead) has joined the series as a series regular in the role of Luis, though no additional details were offered.

NYC isn't done with Negan and Maggie just yet… 🍎#DeadCity will be returning for SEASON 3, with #TWD veteran Seth Hoffman joining as showrunner! pic.twitter.com/GaTVvJrxdx — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 16, 2025 Show Full Tweet

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland, on a mission to save Hershel (Logan Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Along with Cohan and Morgan, the second season starred Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline), and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) joining the cast for the second season. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

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