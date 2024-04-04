Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, Walking Dead, YouTube | Tagged: amc, dead city, season 2, The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Dead City: SOA Star Kim Coates Joins Season 2 Cast

Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy) has joined the cast of AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2.

The last time we checked in with AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City, Morgan and Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys) shared with fans how the two discussed having Ackles appear in the TWD spinoff series if their respective schedule were to line up. Earlier today, Deadline Hollywood confirmed that another familiar face will be joining the cast for the second season. Though details are being kept under wraps, Kim Coates (FX's Sons of Anarchy) has been tapped for a reported "pivotal role" in the series.

"Yeah, that would just be phenomenal to see. Yeah, funny enough, we had a conversation a couple of weeks ago about it… um, I think so. I mean, I'd love to have him; he would love to come and do it – sometimes, our schedules won't quite work out the way we want them to," Morgan shared in response to a fan asking about the chances of the two meeting up in TWD universe – adding later that "We'd love it to happen, I'll tell you that."

"This is a real sweet spot, I think, in both our careers, that we can have dear friends who are thriving in a multitude of shows and movies and stuff in this industry. In this industry, people like to work with people they trust, and so now I have – we have – friends who are doing really well and say, 'Hey, do you want to come over and do a spot on the show, or you want to come do this movie together?'" Ackles added. "So, there are those conversations quite a bit but like Jeff said, a lot of it comes down to availability and whether or not they can work that out, but yeah, I think any opportunity [we] get to go play on set together, that's a good jump."

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In addition to Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!