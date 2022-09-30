The Walking Dead Hits Our Feels Hard with "The Journey… So Far"

With AMC's The Walking Dead returning on Sunday for Season 11, Part 3, TWD fans are staring down the long-running & beloved series' final eight episodes. And the reality of it all is starting to kick the living crap out of our feels if we're being completely honest. Like, all of those videos on social media of fans taking Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" from Stranger Things and adding it to any number of TWD moments. And now, AMC has grabbed a set on the emotional rollercoaster with a series-long supercut video called "The Journey… So Far" (which we have waiting for you below). And for those of you who will be around the show's Facebook & Twitter accounts or YouTube channel on Saturday, October 1, beginning at 3 pm ET, you can check out a livestream of the first season for another reminder of how it all began.

Now here's an impactful look back at the road that's been traveled for nearly 11 seasons, as well as a reminder of what our heroes are still fighting for when AMC's The Walking Dead returns this weekend:

In a preview for the Greg Nicotero-directed & Julia Ruchman-written season opener, S11E17 "Lockdown" that was released earlier today, Lance (Josh Hamilton) and his Commonwealth soldiers are on a seek & destroy mission against our heroes, meaning Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Daryl (Norman Reedus), Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Aaron (Ross Marquand), and the rest of the survivors need to brainstorm a plan to keep everyone alive… on both sides of the Commonwealth walls. And it looks like Daryl and Negan have one…

With the final fight set to begin this Sunday on AMC & AMC+, here's the newest trailer for The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3:

Reedus, Morgan, Cohan, Melissa McBride, Khary Payton, Michael James Shaw & Paola Lázaro offer some wonderfully heartfelt words to the fans in the documentary "Generation Dead," along with fans expressing just how much the series and the franchise has meant to them over the years:

Now here's a look back at the Season 11 Part 3 official trailer & overview for AMC's The Walking Dead:

On the heels of the oppressive presence of locusts, an even greater force is bearing down on every single member of each community. With Commonwealth flags raised at Hilltop, Alexandria, and Oceanside, there's no time to strategize for those on the road. It's a race against the clock to stay alive and extract those still living in the Commonwealth before Hornsby can execute his revenge. Inside the Commonwealth, Connie's article has created more chaos than planned. By exposing the Milton's corruption, their hope to create a better, more equal, life for all may instead put everyone at risk. With the vast debt our group owes and no other viable place to live, simply leaving has never been an option. But if their next move fails, staying won't be an option either. What they're about to embark on will only invite more danger with massive consequences. The clock is ticking for our heroes inside the Commonwealth as well. As each group continues to get caught in uncontrollable situations, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive. The looming pressure is cresting towards a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of their individual journeys cumulate into one, or divide them forever? The fight for a future continues to be exasperated by the ominous population of walkers. Not all will survive, but for some, the walking dead lives on…