The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus/Howard Stern Interview Needs to Happen

Earlier this week, we took a look at a clip from Jon Bernthal's (American Gigolo, The Punisher) Real Ones podcast (which you can support here) where he and his guest, friend & The Walking Dead co-star Norman Reedus were attempting to solve the mystery behind why SiriusXM host & radio legend Howard Stern has never had Reedus on the show. The topic's an especially personal one considering how Reedus & Bernthal were daily listeners during their TWD days. And while we recap what went down in further detail below, let's just say that it involves a cat charity event, a misinterpreted bumper promo, meeting "Baba Booey" at The White House, and more. With all of that in play, we here at Bleeding Cool TV feel it is incumbent on us to try to push for a peace accord between "The King of All Media" and "Daryl Dixon." I mean, think about the quality radio that these two could get off of discussing the road that led to the interview alone.

For Reedus, it would be an opportunity to be interviewed by one of the best interviewers going today. And before you scoff or turn your nose up at what I just wrote, see how many of your favorites from sports, entertainment, politics, and other areas of society line up to get some mic time with Stern. How many hour-long, in-studio performance interviews can you remember Bruce Springsteen giving in the past? As for Stern? There are no downsides to having Reedus one, and more than enough upsides. Reedus brings a helluva following, and I'm sure a ton of TWD stories that we haven't heard before. And while we've been impressed with how Reedus has evolved when it comes to being interviewed, we have no doubt that Stern could bring out a level in Reedus we haven't seen before. Plus, Stern was (is?) a fan of TWD. Even if he dropped off as a viewer in the later seasons, he's as much of a geek as we are, so that would be another area of seriously untapped conversational potential. So let's make this happen, people! I mean, it's not like Stern hasn't had some of Reedus' co-stars on in the past (not to rub salt in a wound):

The Walking Dead Co-Stars Discuss This Reedus/Stern "Thing"

Heading into the clip below, Bernthal & Reedus discuss how Stern was a huge fan of the long-running AMC series when it first started and how the two used to listen to Stern religiously on their way to set. That leads to Reedus mentioning that he's never been on Stern's show (though Jeffrey Dean Morgan and others have), with Bernthal throwing out the theory that it might have to do with Stern's wife having the hots for Reedus. Reedus references back to the time he and Beth Stern were seated together for a charity event for cats, and that's when the two had a chance to interact. With the two joking that that was probably "Strike #1" with Stern, Reedus mentions Stern calling him out for a promo he did for Stern's show as the possible "Strike #2" (though Reedus makes it clear that his voice was due to the early morning hours).

From there, Reedus discusses trying to get TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple to send Stern screeners of the series so he could discuss it with his millions of listeners (he didn't), how he met Stern's producer Gary "Baba Booey" Dell'Abate at The White House Correspondents Dinner. Sadly, Reedus wraps the story by sharing that he heard that Stern didn't want him on. Fortunately, Bernthal ends the segment on a happy note (though maybe a bit awkward for Reedus) by sharing a great exchange he had with Stern shortly after Shane was killed on The Walking Dead. Here's a look: