The Walking Dead: Origins Tells Daryl, Carol, Maggie & Negan's Tales

Starting this Thursday on AMC+, The Walking Dead: Origins explores the journeys of the series' most celebrated characters over the past ten seasons. Over four weeks, the spotlight shines on Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), with each episode charting the story of the zombie apocalypse from the point of view of a single character and featuring new interviews and narrations from the actors that portray these iconic characters, along with clips from the most pivotal moments of their journeys so far. Each special will be accompanied by a "Best Of" collection featuring fan-favorite episodes for each character, but don't think that it's all going to be a trip down memory lane. Each episode will also include a sneak preview of the 11th and final season, and what the future might hold for each of them.

Produced by Embassy Row, The Walking Dead: Origins lineup and premiere dates are as follows: "Daryl's Story" premieres Thursday, July 15; "Maggie's Story" premieres Thursday, July 22; "Negan's Story" premieres Thursday, July 29; and "Carol's Story" premieres Thursday, August 5. Now here's a look at the trailer for the four-part special series:

Heading back to the future, here's a look at the episode titles for Season 11 Part 1: 1101 – "Acheron: Part I" (written by Angela Kang & Jim Barnes; directed by Kevin Dowling); 1102 – "Acheron: Part II"; 1103 – "Hunted"; 1104 – "Rendition"; 1105 – "Out of the Ashes"; 1106 – "On the Inside"; 1107 – "Promises Broken"; and (uh-oh) 1108 – "For Blood"- as well as a look at the cover script page for the season-opener:

AMC also released four mini-teasers for the long-running series' final run, with "Survivor", "Outnumbered", "Guarded", and "Threatened" offering a much greater scope of just how different our heroes' world is about to become:

Now here's a look at some previously-released Season 11 images showcasing Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Princess (Paola Lázaro), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), Carol (Melissa McBride), Magna (Nadia Hilker), Kelly (Angel Theory), and others- along with the official overview for the 11th and final season that gives Maggie's group an official name: the Wardens (uh-oh).

Previously on "The Walking Dead," our survivors confronted past demons and combated new threats, with friendships and relationships suffering from the mounting collateral damage that is the apocalypse. Alexandria is severely compromised, left a former shell of the home it once was from the carnage and devastation left behind by the Whisperers.

Now all who live in Alexandria struggle to refortify it and feed its increasing number of residents, which include the survivors from the fall of the Kingdom and the burning of Hilltop; along with Maggie and her new group, the Wardens. Alexandria has more people than it can manage to feed and protect. Their situation is dire as tensions heat up over past events and self-preservation rises to the surface within the ravaged walls.

They must secure more food while they attempt to restore Alexandria before it collapses like countless other communities they have come across throughout the years. But where and how? More haggard and hungrier than ever before, they must dig deeper to find the effort and strength to safeguard the lives of their children, even if it means losing their own. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to those at Alexandria, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess are still being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group.

