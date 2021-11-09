The Walking Dead: Reedus Shares "What If?" Rick/Daryl/Negan Scenario

If you're a fan of AMC's The Walking Dead universe, then you know things aren't exactly quiet right now. We've got the seventh season of Fear the Walking Dead underway and The Walking Dead: World Beyond getting ready to wrap its two-season run. And then in early 2022, the flagship series returns for "Part 2" of its 11th and final season. So what better time than now to pause and look back on the long-running series' past? And thanks to Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon), we get a chance to do that with a fascinating "What If?" look behind the scenes that may not be news to some of you but caught us by surprise with the possibilities it would've brought.

So we all remember S07E01 "The Day Will Come When You Won't Be" (directed by Greg Nicotero and written by Scott M. Gimple), when Daryl punched a just-killed-Abraham Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), resulting in Negan introducing Glenn (Steven Yeun) to the not-so-pleasant end of "Lucille" (and Glenn's eyeball to the rest of the world). Well, based on what Reedus tweeted out earlier today it appears that could've gone in a different direction. With an image of Daryl fitted with a metallic prosthetic arm (think Ross Marquand's Aaron), Reedus wrote that Daryl "was originally possibly maybe getting his arm cut off" by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) for punching Negan. So of course, the questions start to flow. Did Rick offer Daryl's arm in exchange for Glenn's life? Did Glenn get killed and Rick offered Daryl's arm in order to save Daryl's life? Just how much more badass would Daryl have been with an arm that got upgraded over the seasons?

littlebehindthescenesfact. Daryl was originally possibly maybe getting his arm cut off by rick for poppinneganintheface 🐊 pic.twitter.com/mtsv0dcpsi — norman reedus (@wwwbigbaldhead) November 9, 2021 Show Full Tweet

Now here's a look back at the first official teaser for The Walking Dead Season 11: Part 2, premiering on February 20, 2022:

Here's a look back at the epic first trailer for the return of The Walking Dead that was released during Comic-Con@Home (make sure to stay through to the very end):

AMC also released four mini-teasers for the long-running series' final run, with "Survivor", "Outnumbered", "Guarded", and "Threatened" offering a greater sense of just how different our heroes' world is about to become:

Previously on "The Walking Dead," our survivors confronted past demons and combated new threats, with friendships and relationships suffering from the mounting collateral damage that is the apocalypse. Alexandria is severely compromised, left a former shell of the home it once was from the carnage and devastation left behind by the Whisperers.

Now all who live in Alexandria struggle to refortify it and feed its increasing number of residents, which include the survivors from the fall of the Kingdom and the burning of Hilltop; along with Maggie and her new group, the Wardens. Alexandria has more people than it can manage to feed and protect. Their situation is dire as tensions heat up over past events and self-preservation rises to the surface within the ravaged walls.

They must secure more food while they attempt to restore Alexandria before it collapses like countless other communities they have come across throughout the years. But where and how? More haggard and hungrier than ever before, they must dig deeper to find the effort and strength to safeguard the lives of their children, even if it means losing their own. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to those at Alexandria, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess are still being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group.