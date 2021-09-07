The Walking Dead S11E04 "Rendition" Images: Just Don't Mess with Dog

Yesterday, we took a look at a sneak preview for "Rendition" (from "Hunted" director Frederick E.O. Toye and writer Nicole Mirante-Matthews), this Sunday's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11. That's when they dropped the ten-to hint that Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Dog would be reuniting with Leah (Lynn Collins) from the S10E18 "Find Me." Right away, the good news quickly fell away with the realization that Leah's been a bit busy over the years, and that included joining the Reapers. So while the reunion may be sweet, the preview images below show us that it will also be brief as Daryl gets some serious working-over by the other Reapers. And while we want Daryl to be okay and make it to the long-running series' finish line? If anyone messes with Dog then there's going to be the kind of riot that would make Beta's horde look like a friendly little get-together.

And here's a look back at the previously-released sneak preview for this Sunday's "Rendition" (currently streaming on AMC+ as you read this):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'A Familiar Face' Sneak Peek Ep. 1104 | The Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zoqoX_aSqTA)

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 4 "Rendition": Daryl and Dog get captured by the Reapers; they are taken to the Meridian and reconnect with a familiar figure from their past. Directed by Frederick E.O. Toye and writer Nicole Mirante-Matthews.

Here's a look at the epic first trailer for the return of The Walking Dead that was released during Comic-Con@Home (make sure to stay through to the very end)- and if you think the Reapers look like a different and very dangerous group? That's because they are…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead Season 11 Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4oTBd0C8NfI)

AMC also released four mini-teasers for the long-running series' final run, with "Survivor", "Outnumbered", "Guarded", and "Threatened" offering a greater sense of just how different our heroes' world is about to become:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Survivor Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GnK3L9swSdg)

Previously on "The Walking Dead," our survivors confronted past demons and combated new threats, with friendships and relationships suffering from the mounting collateral damage that is the apocalypse. Alexandria is severely compromised, left a former shell of the home it once was from the carnage and devastation left behind by the Whisperers.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Outnumbered Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jADxJMsgOCE)

Now all who live in Alexandria struggle to refortify it and feed its increasing number of residents, which include the survivors from the fall of the Kingdom and the burning of Hilltop; along with Maggie and her new group, the Wardens. Alexandria has more people than it can manage to feed and protect. Their situation is dire as tensions heat up over past events and self-preservation rises to the surface within the ravaged walls.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Guarded Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rbi6Vu5TA9M)

They must secure more food while they attempt to restore Alexandria before it collapses like countless other communities they have come across throughout the years. But where and how? More haggard and hungrier than ever before, they must dig deeper to find the effort and strength to safeguard the lives of their children, even if it means losing their own. Meanwhile, unbeknownst to those at Alexandria, Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko, and Princess are still being held captive by mysterious soldiers who are members of a larger and unforthcoming group.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Threatened Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2J5JjD7Zlh4)