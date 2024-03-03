Posted in: AMC, Review, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: Episode 2, michonne, Review, Rick Grimes, the ones who live, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Ep. 2 "Gone" Flips Script: Review

AMC's Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Ep. 2 "Gone" flipped the script in some impressive ways.

Don't think we haven't been on to you for years now. We know we've been down this road before. And yet, we get sucked in every time – and we end up being the better for it. If you're a fan of the TWD Universe, then you know what we're talking about. It's that moment when we know "The Big Thing" is about to happen – and then we get three weeks' worth of different perspectives, all taking place simultaneously, that finally lead up to "The Big Thing." And yet – as much as we've been looking forward to "The Big Thing" happening, those backstory build-ups have always been worth the ride – giving that "The Big Thing" even more a sense of dire importance when it finally does go down. AMC's Andrew Lincoln (Rick) & Danai Gurira (Michonne)-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is giving us that very same thing – but with a twist.

That's because instead of making us wait for "The Big Thing," they gave it to us at the end of "Years" – with Rick and Michonne having a surprise reunion (for them and us) only seconds before the credits rolled. And now? It's about giving us the backstory of what led our couple to that milestone moment. Last week, we learned what Rick had been up to – and what he lost – during those years after the bridge explosion. It was touching, heartbreaking, and hopeful – offering us new insights & perspectives into the TWD universe's overarching canon. This week, "Gone" (directed by Bert & Bertie and written by Nana Nkweti & Channing Powell), Nat (Matthew August Jeffers) gave us a chance to look back on what Michonne has gone through – and much like the series-opener, "Gone" represents some of the best that the franchise has had to offer – with Gurira, Bert & Bertie, and Nkweti & Powell taking us on an emotional journey as vast & daunting as Michonne's on-screen experience. At this point, we're going to offer up some specifics from the episode, so we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer – you've been warned!

The Ones Who Don't Live: With all of the great characters that the TWD Universe has given us over the years, it's important to remember the folks we've met along the way who gave their all for a better tomorrow – and paid the price for it. Such was the case this week – with Matthew August Jeffers' Nat and two familiar faces from the tenth season of the original series,

Breeda Wool's Aiden and Andrew Bachelor's Bailey. Like Rick, Michonne stands as a "cult of personality" whom others are willing to trust – and even put their lives on the line for – because of just how infectious their commitment to hope is despite the horrors that they're presented with on their journey. Unfortunately, both Rick and Michonne are leaders who carry the weight of the guilt they feel over those who've given up their lives in the name of their cause. Jeffers, Wool & Bachelor do an excellent job of conveying this, and Gurira demonstrates the burden of that pain with her silence just as much with her words.

They Fooled Us! Just when we got done writing that intro, not only do they give us a whole lot more of the Rick/Michonne reunion, but we also get some serious storyline momentum. After learning that it was Michonne & Nat who shot down Rick's helicopter in retaliation for a chorine bomb attack that killed Aiden & Bailey, our couple has just enough time to formulate a plan to keep them both from being killed – or worse (this is CRM, after all). While we have faith in her ability to do what needs to be done and play whatever role she needs to play, if there were ever anyone who would have difficulty pulling off being a "B," it would be Michonne.

Lincoln & Gurira do an amazing job of conveying the conflicting emotions that come from finally being reunited with someone after so long – only to still be kept from being together by outside forces. How can we not feel for them, knowing that they have to be so close yet pretend to now know one another? It makes the all-too-brief private time that they do have together mean more. And while we can more than respect Rick wanting them to just head off and never look back, Michonne knows that they can't leave CRM standing – not when they would be spending the rest of their lives looking over their shoulders. Don't forget – we still don't have a full appreciation or understanding of just how far CRM's shadow extends.

And Then There Was Jadis…: We were wondering how Pollyanna McIntosh's Jadis Stokes would be introduced into the series, and it turned out to be a rather interesting one. It's not like we didn't have a bunch of post-"World Beyond" questions regarding Jadis considering what went down, but those were shifted to the backburner after her one-on-one with Rick. We know that the two have some kind of deal together, and it doesn't look like Jadis is interested in seeing that change anytime soon. Of course, having known Rick & Michonne from her "Anne" days, Jadis reminds Rick that she has an ace up her sleeve in that she knows who Michonne truly is.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 2 "Gone" Review by Ray Flook 9 / 10 AMC's Andrew Lincoln (Rick) & Danai Gurira (Michonne)-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 2 "Gone" (directed by Bert & Bertie and written by Nana Nkweti & Channing Powell), Nat (Matthew August Jeffers) gave us a chance to look back on what Michonne has gone through - and much like the series-opener, "Gone" represents some of the best that the franchise has had to offer - with Gurira, Bert & Bertie, and Powell taking us on an emotional journey as vast & daunting as Michonne's on-screen experience.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!