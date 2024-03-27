Posted in: AMC, Preview, Trailer, TV, Walking Dead, YouTube | Tagged: amc, amc plus, the ones who live, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Posts E06 "The Last Time" Images

Check out preview images for AMC's Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season finale, "The Last Time."

I know that it's a phrase that gets beaten to death across the pop culture spectrum – but in the case of AMC's Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, it applies. It all… comes down… to this… with "this" being the season finale of the popular spinoff series. With a title like "The Last Time," we will readily admit that we're feeling a bit nervous – but with Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) officially out of the picture now, there's one thing that Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) know they need to do. Take the fight to CRM – before CRM takes the fight to them. With that in mind, here's a look at the preview images that were released earlier today:

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Joining Lincoln & Gurira are Pollyanna McIntosh as CRM Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne, Terry O'Quinn as CRM Major General Beale, and Matthew August Jeffers as Nat.

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

