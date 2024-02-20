Posted in: AMC, Preview, Trailer, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, michonne, Rick Grimes, the ones who live, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Teaser: Jadis Asks THE Question

Jadis asks the question we don't want asked in a teaser for AMC's Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

It's the question that's haunted fans of The Walking Dead since they first heard it asked. It's the question whose answer would determine Rick's (Andrew Lincoln) fate – and that of Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh), long before she would become known as Jadis Stokes, CRM Warrant Officer. And with AMC & AMC+'s Lincoln & Danai Gurira (Michonne)-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live set to hit screens this weekend, it's the question that's being revisited as CRM's intentions begin to become much clearer. Are you an A or a B? The answer is literally a matter of life or death…

Check out the newest mini-teaser below – followed by a look back at what we know about the spinoff series so far:

Here is a special preview that was released heading into this past weekend – followed by a look back at some of what else we know about the series so far:

And here's the behind-the-scenes featurette that was released on Sunday during Super Bowl LVIII – with the cast & creative team offering some new looks & insights into what's to come:

With the series set to premiere on February 25, 2024, here's a look at the latest teaser/behind-the-scenes look at The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – followed by a look back at the previously-released New York Comic Con teaser as well as the road taken to the spinoff:

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Joining Lincoln & Gurira are Pollyanna McIntosh as CRM Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne, Terry O'Quinn as CRM Major General Beale, and Matthew August Jeffers as Nat.

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

